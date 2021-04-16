Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Aero Precision has in stock and shipping their M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver w/ MOE SL Grip & SL Carbine Stock at $269.99 while supplies last. This will sell out fast. Add a Pickets Mill Upper starting at $349.99 and go to the range.

M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver w/ MOE SL® Grip & SL Carbine Stock The M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver is the perfect base for your custom AR15 build. This complete lower features our custom designed M4E1 Lower Receiver and is upgraded to include a MOE SL® Grip and MOE SL® Carbine Stock. Save when you buy it complete and let our specialists do the installation for you! Includes: M4E1 Stripped Lower Receiver

MOE SL® Grip

MOE SL® Carbine Stock

Lower Parts Kit

Carbine Receiver Extension

AR15 Carbine Buffer and Spring

These parts are installed Our M4E1 Lower Receiver delivers billet aesthetics at a forged price. This custom designed enhanced forging is machined from 7075-T6 Aluminum and compatible with all mil-spec AR15 parts. It has been engineered with upgraded features, including a threaded bolt catch roll pin, integrated trigger guard, upper tension screw, threaded takedown pin detent recess and increased magwell flare.

