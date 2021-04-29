Bushnell and Hoppe’s Pro Jessie Harrison Takes Gold at World Speed Shooting

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, and Hoppe’s, the No. 1 name in gun care products, congratulate pro shooter Jessie Harrison on her first-place finish at the 2021 World Speed Shooting Championships. Harrison was successful in claiming the High Lady Overall title and first place in the Lady Open Division.

Throughout the championship, Harrison utilized her Bushnell First Strike 2.0 reflex sight to deliver an overall time of 93.03 seconds. With this, her 13th World Speed Shooting Championship title, Harrison adds to one of the most impressive track records of any female shooter.

“Competing in the World Speed Shooting Championships never gets old and neither does shooting with the Bushnell FS2,” said Harrison. “Throughout the match I never had to worry about getting a clear view through the lens and the dot is always nice and crisp, allowing you to make that precise shot. Visual speed is one of the most important factors and the Bushnell First Strike 2.0 gives me that and more.”

Sponsored by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association and the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA), the World Speed Shooting Championship is considered one of the most competitive and prestigious handgun competitions in the world. Throughout the match, Harrison noted that Hoppe’s Black cleaning spray, Hoppe’s Elite gun oil and Hoppe’s Lead-B-Gone wipes were also part of her cleaning arsenal on one of the shooting sports biggest stages.

In addition to her division wins, Harrison also set two new Ladies stage records in the Single Stack Division. On the ‘5 to Go’ stage, Harrison sent a record time of 12.52 seconds, and on ‘Outer Limits’, she recorded a stage best 16.27 seconds. Harrison was the current record holder on both stages of fire entering the 2021 championship.

Harrison has a long track record of success in competitive shooting. She was the first female shooter to achieve Grand Master status with the USPSA and boasts a long list of accolades across five shooting disciplines, including multiple World and National Champion shooting titles.

To learn more about Harrison and why she trusts Bushnell and Hoppe’s products to help her performance at her best visit Bushnell.com and Hoppes.com/.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.

About Hoppe’s

In 1903, Frank August Hoppe mixed nine chemicals and created the world’s most effective gun cleaner. As a well-trained young soldier, Frank knew that gun care went far beyond just a clean rifle, but actually helped to ensure his safety while on the front lines of battle. Since that time, Hoppe’s has emerged as the leading gun care company, having grown along-side hunters, shooters and soldiers who depend on their firearms every day. It has remained the most trusted name in gun care by advancing and evolving technologies to meet those needs. From the ever popular and versatile No. 9 and the quick and easy BoreSnake, to the marvel of efficiency we call Gun Medic, Hoppe’s is the only name you need to know for firearm cleaning and protection. For more information, visit www.hoppes.com, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hoppesguncare/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hoppesguncare.