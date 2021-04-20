NJ Legalization Caution! Marijuana Still Precludes Gun Ownership Under Federal Law

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Despite the legalization of marijuana use in New Jersey as of January 1, 2021, marijuana use is still unlawful under federal law and marijuana users are still disqualified from owning firearms under federal law.
Gun law guru Evan Nappen breaks the issue down online in a just-released new chapter of his book on NJ gun law and in a new podcast of his Gun Lawyer show.
“I’m Evan Nappen, and welcome to Gun Lawyer. Hey, today I want to talk to you about marijuana and guns. That’s right, marijuana and guns. What about weed and those things we love so much that go bang? Well, I’ll tell you. There’s a phrase that I actually coined. Honestly, it was me. I coined this a number of years ago. When talking about marijuana and guns, what I said was, “bang or bong, you can’t have both”.
That’s exactly what the story still is today.”
The bottom line is, until federal law changes, marijuana use still disqualifies users from gun ownership under federal law regardless of any changes in state or local law.
About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs: The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state, and federal level that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org
Oregone is a sanctuary state. That means Federal laws are apparently only guidelines. If you are going to ignore one Federal law that kind of makes the rest of them a moot point. I am not sure of the legal lingo for this but I believe it has to do with something about equal administration of laws.
Well, like it or not it is against Federal law to smoke pot and shoot a gun. I wonder how many people in Oregone Washington Kommiefornia and Colorado all think that because pot is legal in their state that they can say they don’t use illegal drugs and say that they don’t on the form. How about those that have a medical Maryjane card. In some states, it is illegal to have pot in your blood stream unless you have a card. In other states where it is considered recreational and is legal, would the cops enforce the Federal law?… Read more »
Any way you look at it, our gun rights are going up in smoke!!!
As Nancy Reagan advised, just say no.
NJ politicians and their owners are rigging the pot game into a multi-faceted revenue stream. There will be no home growing under their plan.
Stay away from their corporate pot, don’t possess or use it at all. Eat your vegetables and take vitamins for health. Their game against gun owners is coming into view.
The clowns in the federal government have assumed they have more power than they actually do . They have used bullshit laws to infringe on peoples second amendment rights for long enough . These infringing laws are unconstitutional power grabs that need to be ignored . They can print these infringing unconstitutional laws on paper and role them up and stuff them up thier tailpipe
Or, simply put without a steaming pile of legal gymnastics, “shall Not Be Infringed”. Come and get it bitches.