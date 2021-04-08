South Carolina: Constitutional Carry Passes Critical Vote

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- April 7th, 2021, the South Carolina House voted 69-47 to advance House Bill 3096 after the second reading. This clears the way for H. 3096 to receive a third reading tomorrow, where the House can vote to pass it.

House Bill 3096 allows a law-abiding adult to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing Concealed Weapon Permit (CWP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

NRA thanks the representatives who voted in favor of advancing self-defense rights for law-abiding citizens. Currently, 19 other states have constitutional/permitless carry. If your state representative voted to advance H. 3096 from the second reading, you may click the button below to thank them.

