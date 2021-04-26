The View Recycles Biden’s Stupidity About Self-Defense ~ VIDEO

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the purposes behind the Second Amendment is to provide us the ability to protect ourselves should our lives be at stake. This is why it is very important to speak out when the media – or politicians – gives horrendously bad advice.

Sadly, we got a bit of a double-dose in the wake of the fallout from a Columbus, Ohio, police officer’s decisive action to prevent a stabbing death. The fact that many who seek to take away our rights have attacked that officer for saving the life of a young black woman, who in all likelihood would have been murdered absent that cop’s decisive action, is bad enough.

On The View, it got worse. Joy Behar demanded that the cop follow Joe Biden’s astonishingly irresponsible and stupid advice when it came to using firearms in self-defense. Now, loyal Ammoland readers know the rules of firearms safety. By pushing Biden’s “advice,” Behar has ignored two of those rules:

ALWAYS Keep The Gun Pointed In A Safe Direction

Know your target and what is beyond.

Anyone with a lick of common sense knows that when you discharge a firearm into the air, the bullet, slug, or pellets will eventually come down somewhere. JPFO explains a lot of the facts that Behar didn’t care to mention from her advice. In terms of an actual self-defense situation, Massad Ayoob explains how “warning shots” do more harm than good – not only in the life-or-death part of the fight, but also in the legal aftermath. There is a Washington state gun owner who got himself in a lot of hot water for following Biden’s advice.

Behar’s comments show more concern for the life of someone who was willing to stab someone to death than for either the intended victim or for innocents who would be placed at risk through the use of a warning shot. This is bad enough on a moral basis, but it also impacts our rights, because Behar’s platform has spread some serious misinformation – which Silicon Valley will do nothing to correct.

Second Amendment supporters need to speak up and condemn Behar’s comments. In addition, they need to join the NRA and support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that pro-Second Amendment officials are elected at the federal, state, and local levels.

Now for an important footnote to this: Anyone who wants to really learn about how to protect yourself at home (or elsewhere) or who wants to learn how to handle firearms safely should go to the NRA web site to find local instructors who can offer courses to fulfill your educational needs. We have a Second Amendment right, but with it comes the responsibility to know how to exercise it in a safe manner for ourselves, our loved ones, and our fellow citizens.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.