Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- DVOR has a great price on the Eylar Tactical Hard Gun Cases in multiple colors at just $17.00 with a flat rate shipping fee of $9.99. In addition, all orders placed after your first order of the day through 12 AM Central Time qualify for FREE Shipping. That is 69%+ Off the $60.00 MSRP. This offer ends May 6th, 2021 so don’t think about it too long.

Eylar Tactical Hard Gun Cases The Eylar 11.65 inch Mil-Spec elite protective gun and gear hard case is designed to secure your handguns for transport or storage. Check gun safely with TSA on flights as we have designed this case to meet TSAs strict requirements for firearm transport on airplanes in the USA (TSA luggage lock fittings). A crushproof folding carry handle makes this case easy to transport or store inside of a backpack or other small bag. Injection molded from reinforced high pressure polypropylene plastic that is waterproof, crushproof and resistant to mold, fungus and corrosive chemicals. Adaptive pressure equalization valve to release built up air pressure allowing for atmospheric compensation when transported at high / low altitudes and within cargo vacuums. A waterproof seal is formed when the case is latched closed applying pressure to a rubber gasket that is molded to the perimeter of the case. Fully submerged waterproof protection for up to 1 meter. Resistant to extreme heat and freezing cold with a working temperature range of -20 F (-29 C) to 140 F (60 C). This hard gear case comes with 3 layers of foam designed to keep your valuables and guns firmly in place, 1 fully customizable pull & pluck cubed foam layer, 1 solid layer and 1 layer of egg-crate foam padding for the lid. Two press & pull snap latches secure the full length of the gun case. Fit up to two handguns securely with an inner storage area of : 10.54in x 6.04in x 3.16in inches. Can also be used to secure compact cameras, mobile devices and gear. Two pad lock adaptable fittings allow for secure storage at home or on the go. Featuring edge to edge crushproof protection up to 3,000 lbs of directly dispersed weight. Uniform ridges on the top and bottom create a in line stackable design for multi case transport. Built to last Eylar cases are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

