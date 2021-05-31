Information Held Back on Miami ‘Mass Shootings’ as Acevedo Pounces

March for Our Lives photos:

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Two people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in what police called a ‘targeted and cowardly act’ early Sunday morning outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall,” WTVJ 6, NBC’s South Florida affiliate reports. “This marks the second mass shooting in South Florida on Memorial Day weekend.”

As with the earlier incident, the suspects are at large, and the public’s help in identifying them is being solicited.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers,” the report notes. “Crime Stoppers just announced a reward of $30,000 in partnership with the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators. This is aside from the $100,000 reward offered by Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC’s ‘The Profit,’ on Sunday.”

With the public still in danger from such ruthless and now desperate predators being on the loose, one would think descriptions of the suspects would be in order. There were plenty of survivors at both incidents who no doubt have provided authorities with details, and sharing those could only help increase the chances that someone might make a sighting worth investigating.

Instead, and no surprise here, Miami’s gun prohibitionist police chief is blaming “gun laws” and calling for more of them.

Per Fox News, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo called on members of Congress “to come out of their own corners the left and the right and come to the middle where most Americans are.”

“We need to have universal background checks, we need to make burglarizing these licensed gun stores a federal crime with mandatory sentencing, and we need the federal government and both sides to address this issue because without legislation,” Acevedo said. “Without certainty as it relates to holding these criminals accountable, we’re never going to get through this summer with much more death and destruction.”

“Background checks”? No doubt the Miami “mass shooters” filled out 4473s and an FFL ran their transfers through NICS. And news flash for Acevedo: ATF requires licensed dealers to report stolen firearms, the Department of Justice prosecutes such crimes as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, and the federal courts impose sentences on the guilty.

Being president of the Major Chiefs Association and past Chair of its Homeland Security Committee that acknowledges support from Project Safe Neighborhoods (see pg. 16), you’d think he’d know that. Of course, you’d also think a refugee from Castro’s Cuba would understand the evil of violence monopolies and not try to wrest away freedoms from the people who took him and his family in.

Professional citizen disarmament lobbyists, while mentioning Miami and blaming guns, are being surprisingly non-hysterical about this so far on social media. I’ll go out on a limb here, even though suspects in both Miami “mass shooting” incidents have not been identified: They will not fit the prevailing narrative. If nothing else, those who demand to disarm their countrymen know when to exploit a meme and when their talking points to conflate and smear Constitutionalists as racists can be easily refuted.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.