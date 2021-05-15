SB Tactical SBA4 5-Position Adj Braces w/ Carbine Exten $109.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the SB Tactical AR15 SBA4 5-Position Adjustable Braces with a Mil-Spec Carbine Extension that combined with a coupon code “PTT” you can game their shopping cart and pick it up for $109.99. Compare that price to the same product here and you see why this is a great buy. What? Don’t like Brownells? Well, Optics Planet has a similar deal found here.

SB Tactical has done it again! Introducing the SB Tactical SBA4 Adjustable Brace! Designed for all platforms capable of accepting a mil-spec carbine extension, the SBA4 adjustable brace greatly enhances the usability of the firearm by adding a third point of contact. Based on the popular SBM4™ brace design

Includes mil-spec carbine receiver extension

Integral, ambidextrous QD Sling socket

Comes with adjustable nylon strap for custom fit

Available in Black, Flat Dark Earth, Stealth Grey, and OD Green

ATF Compliant

Veteran Designed and Made in the USA Upgrade your next build with the SB Tactical SBA4™ Adjustable Brace!

The SB Tactical SBA4 is well-reviewed:

