U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Vortex Optics is launching the all-new Venom® 5-25×56 FFP, the first in a new series of optics aimed at giving shooters all the tools they need to get into the game at an affordable price without compromising optical quality, or giving up the features they need to be competitive.

The Venom® 5-25×56 FFP is a perfect example of what shooters should expect from the Venom® lineup, providing new shooters an entry-level price with next-level tools. There are some obvious features that showoff the Venom® 5-25×56 FFP’s long-range pedigree. There’s the 34mm tube, maximizing turret travel. There’s the RevStop™ Zero System, a fast, easy, rock-solid return to zero. And, an included throw lever means rapid, smooth magnification adjustments are a snap.

But take a look inside the Venom® 5-25×56 FFP and you start to see how this riflescope makes it easier for new shooters to learn, all while keeping them in the game. The First Focal Plane reticle ensures subtensions are accurate throughout the mag range, which shooters will love because the EBR-7C reticle makes it easy to measure and range targets in scope. The 5x zoom range takes shooters farther, letting them punch out to 1,000 yards and beyond.

Just because a shooter is new to the game doesn’t mean they should be limited by inferior optics, and the Venom® 5-25×56 FFP is a perfect example of how the Venom® line makes it easier to not just get started, but to have the tools shooters need to be competitive right away.

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.