California: Gun Tax Bill Defeated on Floor, Revived by Procedural Move

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Assembly Bill 1223, the gun tax bill, was defeated on the floor when it did not receive the 2/3 of votes necessary for tax bills to pass the Assembly. After failing, the bill was granted reconsideration and is currently still alive through procedural maneuvering. It’s imperative that you continue to contact your Assembly Member to oppose this legislation!

Assembly Bill 1223 places an excise tax of 10% on the sales price of a handgun and places an 11% excise tax on the sales price of all long guns, rifles, firearm precursor parts and ammunition. These taxes are to be collected from California retailers and placed in a newly created fund for appropriation by the state legislature. It is unjust to saddle law-abiding gun owners with special taxes. Such a measure makes it more expensive for law-abiding citizens to exercise a constitutional right, and discourages them from practicing to be safe and proficient with their firearms for purposes such as self-defense, competition, and hunting.

Earlier this week, the Senate passed SB 264 and SB 715. Both bills have now been transmitted to the Assembly for further consideration.

Senate Bill 264 bans state officers, employees, operators, lessees or licensees from entering into any agreement to allow for the sale of any firearm, firearm parts, or ammunition on property that is owned, leased, occupied or operated by the state. This imposes a one-size-fits-all restriction to prevent officials from deciding how to use venues. In addition, this prevents tax-paying businesses from renting taxpayer-funded venues for lawful activities. SB 264 passed on June 1st with a vote of 29-9.​

Senate Bill 715 limits when a hunting license satisfies the requirements for adults under 21 purchasing a long gun, by requiring the license to be currently valid. This means an individual who has purchased a license for an upcoming season will not satisfy the requirements of the bill. Additionally, SB 715 makes changes to the restrictions on gifts and loans of long guns to minors in a way that is confusing for well-intentioned individuals trying to understand what is permitted and required.​ SB 715 passed on June 2nd with a vote of 30-7.

The Senate also passed Senate Bill 470 by a vote of 39-0 to create an annual combined hunting and fishing license that is good for one year from the date of purchase.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

