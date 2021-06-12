FPC Files Opposition to CA’s Injunction in ‘Assault Weapons’ Case

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This afternoon, counsel for Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) filed a preliminary opposition to the State’s “emergency” motion to stay enforcement of the judgment in FPC’s Miller v. Bonta litigation, a landmark case holding that California’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. Today’s and other court filings, as well as statements on the case, can be viewed at AssaultWeaponLawsuit.com.

The Appellees’ preliminary opposition argues that “Appellants’ self-selected date of June 18, 2021, is highly arbitrary, and their demand for relief from this Court by that date is not supported by any good cause,” and, “[f]or what it’s worth, Appellees will assert that they, too, intend to seek review in the Supreme Court should the Motion be granted, and that the continuing deprivation of their rights under the Second Amendment justifies immediate further review as well.”

Following both the State’s motion and FPC’s opposition, the Ninth Circuit issued the following docket entry: “The court has received appellants’ emergency motion for a stay pending appeal. The response to that motion is due by 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The optional reply in support of the motion is due by 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The existing briefing schedule remains in effect.”

