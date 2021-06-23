No, NPR, There Aren’t 400 2A Sanctuary Counties …. there are 1,930 & Growing!

USA – Taxpayer-funded National Public Radio tries to downplay and trivialize the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement, without letting the facts get in their way.

To be clear, there are 1,930 counties that have now become Second Amendment Sanctuaries, which is more than 61% of all the counties in the United States.

Of these counties, 1,137 made the decision to protect the Second Amendment on their own. The rest are located in the 15 states — the most recent being Texas — that declared themselves state-wide Second Amendment Sanctuaries, according to Noah Davis of sanctuarycounties.com and its companion site constitutionalsanctuaries.com.

Davis has the most up-to-date maps and data available on the topic. He has tracked the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement since its inception in his home state of Virginia.

The fact more than 61% of the country has chosen to protect the Second Amendment rights of their citizens have largely been ignored by the legacy media. If they have bothered to do a story on sanctuaries at all, their goal has been to downplay if not belittle the movement. Of course, that, friends, is what we call spin.

Taxpayer subsidized National Public Radio is the latest to try to torpedo the movement momentum, which is growing every single day.

On NPR’s June 21 edition of “Here & Now,” the host falsely states there are only 400 counties that have become Second Amendment Sanctuaries, not 1,930.

This is a common error among legacy media. Davis has said it stems from a story originally published more than a year ago by Bloomberg’s anti-gun propaganda factory — The Trace — which keeps rebounding around the internet even though the numbers have increased significantly, because of lazy reporting and shoddy research.

This wasn’t NPR’s only attack on the grassroots movement.

The show’s guest, Anders Walker, a constitutional law professor at St. Louis University’s School of Law, tore into the sanctuary movement even more.

“It’s a bit of political theater,” Anders said. “Their using language made popular during the Trump Presidency.”

Asked whether he believes the Biden/Harris administration will “crackdown” on the sanctuary movement, Anders said Biden has been “very savvy about not pushing issues that are going to generate an explosive backlash.”

“However, I think he has made it clear he does want to go after things like the AR-15.”

Anders said, adding that if the Democrats win the midterm elections, they will likely “reup the Assault Weapon Ban.”

The NPR host and the good professor then staged a bit of political theater of their own.

“What message does this bill send even if it is almost purely symbolic?” the host asked. “I personally think is sends a losing message, which is: ‘We’re gonna double-down on opening up gun sales to everybody.’ I don’t think that is a good look for the NRA. It’s not a good look for gun owners. It makes them look irresponsible,” Anders said.

I sent an email to the “Here & Now” program alerting them to their missteps and asking when and how they intend to correct their errors. Although I received an automated acknowledgment that they received my email, I have not received an actual response.

Dead Scared Media ~Takeaways

In my humble opinion, the Biden/Harris administration, the legacy media and the folks at The Trace, and other anti-rights groups are scared witless by the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement,

More than 61% of the country has drawn a line in the sand — telling the federal government not to infringe upon their God-given and constitutional rights. The movement ceased being “symbolic” a long time ago.

Despite the good professor saying it’s not a “good look” for the NRA, neither the NRA nor any other civil rights organizations have anything to do with it. This is a pure grassroots movement. It’s organic. It’s hyper-local. It’s about citizens standing up to their government — period. No one person or organization is pulling any strings.

That NPR and other outdated members of the legacy media are now belittling and downplaying Second Amendment sanctuaries shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. They’re scared, after all, but not nearly as scared as the politicians. The movement positively terrifies them. It strikes at their very core. It tells them very plainly that we will not comply with their tyrannical edicts.

As the movement grows — and it is growing by leaps and bounds — we will see more attacks from politicians, which will then be parroted by their staunch supporters in the legacy media, assuming, that is, they can break a reporter loose from their hard-hitting, investigative coverage of Joe Biden’s ice cream cone du jour.

