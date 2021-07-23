Grand View Outdoors Partners With NSSF to Publish SHOT Business

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, has entered into a partnership with Grand View Outdoors, a division of COLE Publishing, to publish SHOT Business, a bi-monthly B2B publication, and SHOT Daily, the daily newspaper of NSSF’s SHOT Show. Grand View Outdoors and COLE Publishing have a deep bench of editorial and business talent, and many members of both staff proudly boast firearm familiarity, knowledge, and experience.

Derrick Nawrocki, President of Grand View Outdoors, brings a wealth of experience gained from a 25-year career in the outdoor and shooting sports media business. He has a proven history in B2B publishing, including new brand launches as well as established titles that have been in circulation for more than three decades.

“It is with great pride that Grand View Outdoors/COLE Publishing has established a media partnership with NSSF that ensures these well-established brands, SHOT Business and SHOT Daily, will continue well into the future,” Nawrocki says. “We will carry on their great tradition with goals that include communicating, promoting, and protecting our shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade markets. I personally have attended the SHOT Show since 1996 and am thrilled to be able to report that Grand View Outdoors now represents these great brands. We will bring our own strong tradition of B2B brands and other media to the table to strengthen and grow all involved.”

Slaton L. White, Editor of SHOT Business and SHOT Daily, is a 40-year veteran of outdoor media. As Editor of Field & Stream, he helped create an innovative package of deer hunting articles that earned the magazine recognition as a National Magazine Awards finalist. These awards honor print and digital publications that consistently demonstrate superior execution of editorial objectives and imaginative design. As Editor of SHOT Business, he has secured two Folio full-issue Editorial Excellence awards.

NSSF is the firearm industry trade association. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. As part of that mission, SHOT Business aims to support independent firearm retailers by helping them to run more efficient and profitable businesses.

“SHOT Business and SHOT Daily are invaluable resources for NSSF members and SHOT Show attendees,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “We are thrilled to be working with COLE Publishing and Editor Slaton White to continue providing our industry members with the information they need to make informed business decisions. We look forward to a great partnership and seeing these trusted publications evolve over the coming years.”

For more information please contact Derrick Nawocki, [email protected].

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org