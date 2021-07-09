Rise of the Moors Turns DHS’s ‘Perfect Storm’ into Summer Squall

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Federal authorities are deeply concerned about the possibility of domestic terror and violence, including mass shootings, as the Fourth of July holiday approaches and the summer season gets fully underway,” ABC News reported. “A new Homeland Security bulletin obtained exclusively by ABC News warns that ‘violent extremists might seek to exploit easing COVID-19 restrictions, increased access to mass gatherings, and possible changes in levels of violence during the summer months to conduct attacks against a range of potential targets with little or no warning.’”

That, along with an accompanying video of Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing the new “national strategy” tying that in with the unrest at the Capitol on January 6. As Garland had earlier pronounced “those who advocate for the superiority of the white race” as “the top domestic violent extremist threat we face,” it was fair to wonder if provocateurs were shaking up some low-hanging fruit to allow for a “heroic” and headline-trumpeted save, as so often seems to be the case, with the added bonus of conflating the suckers with average Trump supporters.

So, when headlines started to come in about Interstate 95 near Wakefield, MA being shut down as police responded to a group of “heavily armed men” claiming to “not recognize our laws,” my first thought was these could have been the droids we’re looking for. It wasn’t until later reports came out about arrests that ID’d the group Rise of the Moors that it became clear this was yet another failure of the prevailing government and media narrative; there wasn’t a white supremacist, Trump voter, or NRA member among them.

Who they are and what they want is perhaps best explained by a graphic on their home page promising “the truth about the black man in the judicial system” and featuring a graphic of a Knight Templar, a police officer beating a black man, and a Moor:

“Law and history must be taught together; What we call ‘racism’ today, is in fact the continuation of genocidal acts initiated by the Inquisition and Crusades. The modern-day police and their terrorism is a direct reflection on the Knights Templars and their actions authorized by the Popes of Rome.”

Forget that it was the Muslims who conquered North Africa forcing conversion on the natives. Forget that the Muslims conquered the Levant (including modern-day Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, and much of Turkey). Then forget that the Muslim Moors conquered most of Spain. Now disregard that Arab slave-trading continued after the British and United States abolished it and that Africans were the sellers.

Good thing we live in a country where the law established by its Founders from their heritage pretty much leaves citizens free to believe whatever they want — even if it’s kooky or worse — as long as they don’t force it on anyone else – at least it’s supposed to. With the rise of “cancel culture” and the conflation and smears being flung at anyone who doesn’t reject traditional beliefs and embrace all-encompassing cultural terraforming, the future of that is no longer something to take for granted – especially with Merrick Garland joining the chorus and pointing the finger.

One takeaway gun owners should have from this is to understand how and why the Moors got stopped in the first place – supposedly they were going from Rhode Island to a “training camp” in Maine, state troopers saw them refueling their cars “in a breakaway lane,” stopped to see if they could help and had their curiosity piqued by the way the occupants were dressed and visibly armed. Details of the “standoff” are not completely clear, but reportedly, some refused to put weapons down and some fled into the woods. It’s hard to imagine people doing any more to attract unwanted attention to themselves — or reacting to a stop that their decisions made inevitable — in a more self-defeating way.

Still, we owe it to ourselves to ask what should be illegal about being armed or being dressed in tactical gear, or about training, no matter who you are — as long as you are not unlawfully threatening or endangering others. If all they did was have guns and “forbidden” magazines on their persons in “violation” of Massachusetts’ infringements on their rights, you don’t have to agree with or like them to understand that many of us, particularly those who embrace “I will not comply,” would also be put away if caught defying the same tyrannical edicts.

A government powerful enough to deny unapproved groups or individuals their rights is powerful enough to deny them to all who aren’t in the “big club.” What they can do to Rise of the Moors they can do to you and yours. And with the way things have turned with Democrats believing they’re “in charge,” traditional Americans, who mostly just want to be left alone, are being pushed as the ones who pose the bigger threat.

If the violence monopolists don’t stop squeezing that may become both an unintended consequence and a self-fulfilling prophecy.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.