‘Who Was Karl Marx’ an Essential Primer for Understanding ‘American Left’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “It’s not about guns, it’s about freedom” is a truism too many ostensible “gun rights leaders” deliberately ignore when they wear blinders around the so-called “single issue.” Ignoring social and political impacts to the right to keep and bear arms that might not take the form of direct threats will nonetheless help shape the environment in which infringements prevail.

That’s short-sighted, foolish, and ultimately subversive. It’s not enough that someone owns guns. If their political priorities mean they support politicians imposing citizen disarmament, they are abetting those who, every time they’ve historically achieved unchallengeable political dominance, have enslaved their fellow man.

Who Was Karl Marx? The Men, the Motives and the Menace behind Today’s Rampaging American Left, by James Simpson, shows how such political dominance is achieved through subversion, fraud, and ultimately, ruthless brutality. No wonder communists universally demand a “monopoly of violence.”

You can’t be a totalitarian unless your control is total.

By way of disclosure, I consider Simpson a friend and colleague. My interest in demonstrating that the political manipulation of demographics via “immigration” represents the greatest threat to gun owner rights led me to seek further education from his “The Red-Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America.”

That monograph, published by the Center for Security Policy, warns how the intentional “fundamental transformation of America” with Third World immigrants and refugees – many of whom are “resettled” unvetted and later proven to harbor terrorist intentions — is a form of assisted national suicide—one that is being enabled by supposedly “humanitarian” and church organizations, and that we the people are forced by our “leaders” to pay for. It’s a short read, easily doable within a couple of hours, but one nonetheless packed with loads of information, more than could be covered in a mere review.

The same can be said for Who Was Karl Marx? The brief synopsis is:

“The Left is rampaging across our nation today. Portland, Oregon is burning and many other cities face continuous looting, rioting and destruction. And while the Antifa/Black Lives Matter mob is wreaking havoc, destroying businesses and neighborhoods, leaders in those communities have taken an inexplicable hands-off attitude, even to the point of restraining a police response. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party, Big Tech, the media and institutional Left have turbocharged censorship and vilification of their political enemies. How did we come to this, who caused it, what are their motivations and how do we stop it?”

That’s the surface reading. The contents then dive deep, introducing us to characters some of us have heard of, but for whom most will be obscure.

Simpson profiles Marx himself, “a greedy, parasitic slob,” and reveals “the most important radical no one’s heard of” (You want to know who and why? Read the book). He explores “strategic corruption and cultural terrorism.” He explains the Frankfurt School, tying that in with critical race theory (“teaching children to hate America”) and other subversions. He shows us how this is all “an orchestrated strategy,” explaining tactics and objectives, and how they tie in with Black Lives Matter, Antifa, the wholly-engineered border crisis, and with “COVID-19 and the Great Reset.”

Then, of course, there are the Chinese. And the Russians.

“This is an asymmetric strategy of military conquest,” Simpson cautions, explaining “fundamental concepts” readers need to understand. “Stop thinking of our political controversies as simply differences of opinion between right and left. We are actually witnessing a Communist overthrow of the United States in real time. This sounds like a conspiracy theory, but it is not. Communists base their strategies on Sun Tzu’s Art of War. Sun Tzu says ‘all war is deception,’ and the ultimate victory is to win without firing a shot. Instead of attacking the U.S. at its strength, i.e. with conventional arms, they attack us through our vulnerabilities: our freedom, our open society, our generous natures and willingness to ‘play fair.’ Ironically, those same concepts that gave us the freest, most generous, wealthiest nation in history, have left us vulnerable to attack by unscrupulous people willing to exploit them for their evil purposes.”

“Red scare” stuff? Disagree at your peril. This isn’t just an opinion. Simpson backs up his claims with proof, and with extensive endnotes. Read this book in the context of political and media gaslighting that Americans are being deliberately subjected to, and suddenly a greater picture pulls into focus. That alone makes this an invaluable read.

With such perspective comes hope – if you can define an existential threat, which is what this is, you can work toward overcoming it, and Simpson outlines what will need to happen. “Back from the Brink: A Comprehensive Plan to Save America,” identifies short, medium, and long-term goals, tactics, and strategies to do just that.

If there’s one drawback, it’s not with the book. It’s with Americans who know they’re being manipulated, marginalized, and “canceled” in a society that they and their forebears built, but for whatever reason never seem to do anything about it that requires effort and involvement. It’s a phenomenon I call “Profiles in Apathy.” I don’t have a solution for that, but finding where we can best fit in and apply our unique backgrounds and interests won’t happen without taking first steps.

I recommend reading Who Was Karl Marx as one of those steps. Just being able to see how all the deliberate chaos makes sense when seen as part of a larger, ongoing plan is itself ironically liberating and inspiring.

But don’t take my word for it. You can read reviews from Wayne Allyn Root, Lt. Col. Allen B. West, and this one, from author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon, who says:

“This is the best book I have read on revolution and counterrevolution in recent memory. Mr. Simpson lays out in simple but dramatic terms the history of communism from Marx to the present — and then tells us how to combat it. Well written, timely and brutally honest, Who Was Karl Marx? is the most important book for patriots in many years. Bravo, Mr. Simpson!”

Then pick up a copy and review it for yourself.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.