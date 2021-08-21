Biden Administration Bans Importation of Russian Guns and Ammo

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 20 August 2021, the U.S. Department of State released a fact sheet announcing Russian firearms and ammunition importation will be banned for a minimum of 12 months starting 7 September 2021. From state.gov:
New sanctions imposed today under the CBW Act include:
- Restrictions on the permanent imports of certain Russian firearms. New and pending permit applications for the permanent importation of firearms and ammunition manufactured or located in Russia will be subject to a policy of denial.
The ban is listed as a sanction pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons (CBW) Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991, over the supposed Russian use of the “Novichok” chemical agent to poison Aleksey Navainy.
Navainy was poisoned in August of 2020. He has been critical of the Putin regime in Russia. This is the second round of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States over the Aleksey Navainy incident. The first round of sanctions did not ban the importation of Russian ammunition or firearms.
The Department of State announcement says “New and pending permit applications” … “will be subject to a policy of denial”. The implication is applications that have already been approved will not be revoked.
If that is correct, shipments of ammunition and firearms from Russia which have already been approved will be allowed to enter the United States and be sold.
It is unclear how long supplies in the pipeline will last.
The announcement is likely to rekindle the ammunition bubble for calibers commonly imported from Russia, such as 7.62×54, 7.62×39, 5.45×39, 5.56×45, and even match grade .22 ammunition.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
Dean, do you think this move will accelerate the adoption of polymer case ammo due to the increased domestic demand for brass?
So Americans can’t have Russian weapons but it’s fine that the Taliban have American weapons and technology with pass through to China.
When Pedo Joe, the Resident of the Disjointed States, bans the manufacture/sale/importation/possession of 9mm & 5.56, it’s
ON LIKE DONKEY KONG!
I’m sure we can all just buy American made ammo off the Taliban in a few weeks…shouldn’t be an issue with Russia sanctions. Besides, they can just run it all in through a shell company anyways.
Ok. punish US gun buyers and shooters by banning affordable and available ammunition because of an unproven event in a far away place is as stupid as the Bidens regimes actions in Afghanistan
This aint about a poisoning. Its about gun control. The Biden communists know wacking the 2nd Amendment is impossible so they will chew around the edges until we revolt or surrender. Wait till every part of a firearm is declared that such a part is a gun in itself.
Liberalism has destroyed America. Its time we turn things around.
Awl ook at all the butt hurt; figure since the Right Loves Russia
You need to be gassed, er, sprayed…leftard!
Sleepy joe is just a puppet for the evil ones holding the strings, however; sleepy joe is just as guilty for helping the psychotic left and the wicked ppl push their evil agenda
Biden gives American guns and ammo to the Taliban and then bans import to Americans. Ridiculous.
Beijing Biden is doing everything he can to help the Taliban. If it were not for Biden, It would cost more for Iran to buy ammo for the Taliban in Afghanistan. If it were not for Biden, Taliban would still be shooting .303 bore ammo.
Braindead Joe and his Commiecrats further infringement of the 2 nd. amendment.
Your obsessive compulsive reference to a piece of paper ignores the real inalienable self-evident right to self defense. The paper does not protect you. If government does not fear the people; the people need to fear the government. Governments should never be armed with small arms to force their tyranny door-to-door. Citizens need to be armed to keep the government checked. You know who terrifies the government. Armed citizens with ammo to spare and ammo to share with the people.