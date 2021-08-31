CDC Director Goes ‘Old School’ with Call to Push Anti-Gun Agenda

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- ‘After Ending COVID, CDC Pivots to Banning Guns,” FrontPage Mag reports. The story critiques the appearance of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in an “exclusive” CNN interview, where she claims “Something has to be done” about guns.

Where have we heard that before? Outside of every time the media gloms on to a high-profile atrocity, more often than not in a “gun-free zone,” by “prohibited person” criminals with records as long as your arm, and/or bizarre whack jobs who gave everyone who knew them the creeps?

Walensky, of course, protests her going “pedal to the metal” has nothing to do with citizen disarmament:

“She said she doesn’t want people to think she is trying to take away their guns.”

At the risk of being redundant, where have we heard that before? Of course that’s what it’s all about. They just realize they can’t do it all at once so they have to do it in increments, securing the concession du jour before moving on to their next objective – all the while complaining about an unreasonable gun lobby that refuses to compromise for the public good.

“Let’s agree, we don’t want people to die,” Walensky pleads. “Let’s just agree there.”

I’m listening.

“What can we do to stop people from dying, and what can we do to stop people from being injured?” she asks.

How about if government stops making it harder for good people to protect themselves and keeps people who have proven they hurt others away from potential victims? What else is there to talk about?

Oh, more infringements? This business of bringing gun owners to the table to be part of the discussion is hardly new.

Years of experience have shown gun owners that the “national conversation on guns” antis claim they want to have always ends with them trying to take away more rights, dictate terms, propagandize in the media, and marginalize and cancel opposition with name-calling, conflation, and lies. That it’s being resurrected again is part of (yet another) well-funded Astroturf effort to make it look like the only ones who won’t join in are hateful right-wing extremists.

By once more involving CDC in the agenda/junk science propaganda effort, Director Walensky is actually going “old school.”

“We need to revolutionize the way we look at guns, like what we did with cigarettes. Now it [sic] is dirty, deadly, and banned,” Dr. Mark Rosenberg, former Director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Control and Prevention, told The Washington Post in 1994, proving the agenda was to eviscerate the Second Amendment and providing, for many, the final straw against paying the help to undermine our rights.

That created another opportunity for the antis to lie, whining how evil gun lobby-beholden Republicans had forbidden CDC to do any gun research. In fact, the prohibition was limited to using tax funding to advocate for and promote gun control, which is very different.

As a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Walensky is ideologically in tune with Deborah Prothrow-Stith, dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, who at least had the honesty to admit:

“My own view on gun control is simple. I hate guns — and cannot imagine why anybody would want to own one. If I had my way, guns for sport would be registered, and all other guns would be banned.”

What Walensky is bringing back – and that gun owners have no choice but to help finance – is morally akin to the “bullet fee” of communist Chinese and Iranian notoriety, where family members were charged by the government for the bullet used to execute their relative. We’re in essence being forced to help pay for our own disarmament.

Meanwhile, as FrontPage notes, CDC will continue to posture for public health while ignoring real threats, “like filling the country with illegal aliens carrying COVID-19 and other diseases,” and making it easier for the government to disarm “law-abiding” citizens as it releases more violent criminals back onto the streets in the name of “social justice.”

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.