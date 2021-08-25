Galco’s V-Hawk IWB Holster Means Comfort, Speed, Stability & Versatility

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s V-Hawk tuckable IWB combines comfort, speed, stability, and versatility!

Constructed of premium steerhide, the professional-grade V-Hawk comes complete with both leather 1 1/2” belt loops and tuckable injection-molded 1 1/4” C-Hooks. The wide spacing of the belt attachments gives excellent stability to the design. An open-top lends the holster both speed and ease of draw, while the reinforced mouth offers an easy one-handed return to the holster.

Optional 1 3/4” tuckable metal or polymer belt clips round out the V-Hawk’s superior versatility, while the included C-Hooks offer an incredibly low profile on the belt, further enhancing the V-Hawk’s already excellent concealability!

The V-Hawk is currently offered for 70 popular semiautos and double-action revolvers.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of Galco Holsters, the premier American-made brand of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly handcrafted in the USA since 1969.