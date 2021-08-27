Gun Deals: FREE Magazine Extension When You Buy 3 Beretta 92/96 Gun Mags, FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Note: *Must add Mag Extension to the shipping cart and THEN enter code EXTN to receive the discount.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- More exclusive insider-deal for readers of AmmoLand News from Beretta USA. You can get a FREE Beretta Magazine Extension (a $24.00+ value) with any purchase of three (3) or more Beretta 92/96 gun magazines at berettausa.com. Use coupon code “EXTN” at check out. As always you can get FREE shipping on orders over $75.00 which most 3+ mag purchases qualify for.

To get this deal complete the following steps.

Pick a three (3) or more Beretta 92/96 gun magazines and add them to the cart.

Choose your choice of Beretta Magazine Extension and add it to the cart.

With both items in the cart apply the discount code “ EXTN “.

“. Check out. (check our cart image below to see how we did it)

As the oldest firearms manufacturer in the World (Beretta’s birthday dates back to 1526!) Beretta is synonymous with quality, technology, and tradition. The US-arm of this historic company was founded in 1977 and currently employs about 300 US employees in its production facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, offices in Accokee, Maryland, and in its warehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Related Videos:

FREE Muzzle Brake with Beretta Pistol Barrel Purchase Online Deal Cart Check:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!