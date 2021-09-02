2nd Annual Women’s Clays Extravaganza Draws 82 Competitors from 17 States

AUSTIN, TX – “Pull!” was the anthem heard around the courses as 82 competitors participated in the 2nd Annual Women’s Clays Extravaganza Presented by CZ-USA Field Sports and hosted by A Girl & A Gun Women’s Shooting League (AG & AG).

The shoot included Trap, 5 Stand, and two different Main Event sporting clays courses. It took place August 27 & 28, 2021, at Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa, KS.

CZ-USA Pro Staff hosted half-day clinics on the two days prior to the shoot. “One of my favorite things about AG & AG is the organization’s focus on education,” says Dave Miller, Shotgun Product Manager for CZ-USA. “Unlike so many misguided programs, AG & AG provides opportunities for its members to learn and grow in the shooting sports.”

Ranging from brand-new to sporting clays to Master-level shooters, the competitors varied in skills and experience. There were four Junior shooters in attendance. In addition, many shooters were pushed outside their comfort zones to try new shotgun sports that they had not competed in before.

“I shot trap for the first time and had a perfect 25 out of 25 straight hits my first round!” exclaimed Leslie Woolley from Cleburne, TX. “The Texas girls all had a great showing on clays and trap both. We have also had as much fun giggling as much as we have shooting!”

Medals were awarded to the Top 3 in sporting clays and the Top 3 in 5-stand and trap, as well as the Top 1 High Overall winner. The Top 10 Overall Finishers included:

Competitor NSCA Class Trap 5 Stand Main Score Colette Owen Master 42 42 72 156 Neva Woody AA 40 44 65 149 Hilary Feltrop C 49 33 66 148 Kayli DeVusser D 42 35 70 147 Leslie Woolley D 47 29 62 138 Madalynn Schroder E 43 31 64 138 Candy Lovelace D 38 32 63 133 Lynda Mears D 41 32 57 130 Darlene Roberts A 33 34 62 129 Jill Taylor C 45 19 64 128

The full list of scores can be found on Scorechaser.

A total of $1,799.89 was distributed to the Lewis class winners for the Red and Blue main event courses. (See list on Scorechaser.)

Approximately 65% of the attendees were members of A Girl & A Gun and represented 21 different A Girl & A Gun Chapters. The participants traveled from:

AR 3 CA 3 CO 2 FL 1 GA 1 IA 2 KS 10 MO 17 NM 1 NV 3 OH 3 OK 2 TX 21 UT 2 WI 8 WV 2 WY 1

Each participant received a swag bag and a random-draw prize valued between $50-1,000. Prizes included seven firearms from CZ-USA, Franchi, and Mossberg, as well as items from Voodoo Tactical, Briley, Brownells, XS Sights, SSP Eyewear, Hunters HD Gold, Viktors Legacy, Gun Toten Mamas GTM, Wild Hare Shooting Gear, Gun Goddess, Otis, Swab Its, Slip2000, USCCA, Mack’s Earplugs, Grabber HandWarmers, Dene Adams, Hygenall, Zyia Active Wear, Rebecca’s Tools, Starla’s Seasonings, and Ukoala bags. Representatives from CZ-USA, USCCA, Dene Adams, Zyia Active Wear, and Rebecca’s Tools were on site to provide demos and additional information and resources for participants.

The Women’s Clays Extravaganza was a National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) registered shoot. The NSCA classes of participants included:

Class Participants Master 1 AA 1 A 1 B 2 C 4 D 22 E 4 NA 47

Candy Lovelace from Ft Worth, TX, shared, “It was such a fantastic trip to Kansas this week for the A Girl & A Gun Clays Extravaganza! I shot a bunch of clays at a beautiful facility and made so many great new friends. Overall, I earned three punches, and best of all Susan Heintzman won her class on the hardest course there! Can’t wait until next year!”

The 3rd Annual Women’s Clays Extravaganza will take place at Powder Creek Shooting Park on August 26-27, 2022.

About A Girl & A Gun

A Girl & A Gun (AG & AG) is a membership organization whose events are successful stepping stones for thousands of women entering the shooting community by fostering their love of shooting with caring and qualified instructors who coach them. AG & AG breaks barriers for women and girls in self-defense, and in pistol, rifle, and shotgun shooting sports by welcoming beginners to learn the basics of safe and accurate shooting and providing experienced shooters with advanced-level opportunities. The club has thousands of members in all 50 states and hosts recurring Girl’s Nights Out at hundreds of ranges throughout the United States.

For more information about A Girl And A Gun Women’s Shooting League, or to learn how to join, please visit AGirlandAGun.org. Follow AG & AG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r, YouTube, and Pinterest for social media and corporate news.