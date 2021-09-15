The Next Stage: Interview with Connie Wray ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP335 The Next Stage with Connie Wray.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Our guest today is Connie Wray. Connie is the host of the Docu-Series “The Next Stage” and recently partnered with Walk The Talk America for a deeply personal episode.

After losing her 25-year-old step-daughter to suicide in 2018, Connie became active in Suicide Prevention Advocacy.

Connie currently hosts a monthly series for Crisis Support Services of Nevada called Talk It Out Tuesdays. The company has been instrumental in helping those who have struggled with addiction, anxiety, depression, PTSD & autism.

1) Can you give us a brief background on your life and upbringing? You’re a military brat, a mother, former radio host & now a suicide prevention advocate.

2) When did you and our husband realize your daughter, Katie, was dealing with mental health issues?

3) Why was it important for you to connect with Walk The Talk America? What surprised you most from this experience?

4) What is your stance on gun ownership after this experience?

5) What are you doing currently in your advocacy work?

6) What do you hope to achieve by sharing this story?

