5 of the Best AR15 Sling Mount, Lets See if You Disagree? ~ VIDEOS

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Reverend Norris reviews his picks of why and what makes the best AR-15 sling mount on your black rifle setup.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The devil is in the details.

Sometimes people spend so much time selecting the right house that they fail to lock in the best interest rate. Sometimes people focus so much on buying the right optic that they fail to find a suitable mount.

Sometimes AR rifle users focus so much on selecting the best rifle sling that they don’t give appropriate consideration to how they will secure it.

Years ago, I bought a cheaply made generic QD AR-15 Sling mount, and I regretted it; unfortunately, I learned this lesson the hard way. The mount failed while I was at the range training. Fortunately for you, I’m going to share my experience so you don’t make the same mistake.

AR-15 Sling Mounting Types: Standard vs QD (quick detach)

First, let’s give appropriate consideration to the ways you can secure your sling. Then we’ll move into the primary conversation. Namely, what I think the five best AR-15 sling mounts are.

Personally, I use two mounting types, standard, and QD.

Standard mounts allow your sling to be directly attached to the weapon. Their advantages are simplicity, weight, and cost-effectiveness. The disadvantages are flexibility, interchangeability, and convenience. Standard mounts are typically less expensive, and they don’t require the sling to have a sling mount swivel attached. The extra part definitely makes the QD option more cost-prohibitive.

The simplicity of this system is an advantage in that there are fewer points in the system that can fail. As an old rock climber, this simplicity is attractive to me.

The question remains, do those advantages outweigh the system’s disadvantages? Typically, the standard sling mounting type is less flexible than other sling mounting options.

The angle that the gun sling can be articulated tends to be more limited. The AR sling needs to marry the gun it’s on because it will take too much time to take the sling off and re-configure for another rifle.

So for me, as a reviewer, QD mounts make sense. I think I would prefer them even if I wasn’t reviewing slings because of the articulation advantage and the flexibility advantage.

I like being able to attach my sling to my rear stock and to the rear of my upper receiver based upon need.

Since all my long guns have either standard or QD setups, it would be disingenuous for me to show you other options as if I considered them the best. I’ll show you my five favorite mounts; these are five mounts I’m 100% sure will serve the shooter/operator well.

Realize that you will need a rear mounting option and a forward mounting option (if you aren’t using a single point sling), and it’s totally valid to use standard in one spot and QD in the other. Feel free to mix and match.

The Five Best AR-15 Sling Mount List Includes:

Midwest Industries AR-15 Sling Mounts

Bravo Company Keymod Quick Detachable AR15 Sling Mount

Magpul RSA Quick Detach Sling Mount Attachment

Daniel Defense EZ Carbine QD Sling Mount

Viking Tactics VTAC – LAMB Front Sling Adapter

First up, I’d consider a simple solution like this mount from Midwest Industries that will allow you to fix your sling to the rear of your upper receiver. I especially like that this option doesn’t require you to remove the buffer tube… it clamps right on.

Works well in all types of configurations, including single point, two point or three point tactical slings. Easy, no gunsmith installation, no need for special tools. Constructed of 6061 aluminum and hard coat anodized for a lifetime of service.

This is a simple AR-15 Sling Mount and a rock-solid option!

If I needed a budget sling mount option in this style, I’d consider substituting with the CAR-15/M4 LOW-PROFILE AMBIDEXTROUS SLING ADAPTER from Brownells. It’s a quality-made piece, but the first Midwest Industries option is my preference. Though I don’t have either of these on my ARs anymore, I do still have this same type mount on my 870. I use this mount from GG&G Shotgun Sling Mount. This mounting location is the superior choice for those who favor single point slings.

Bravo Company Keymod Quick Detachable QDSM AR15 Sling Mount

For forward mounting options on guns with a KeyMod rail, I prefer the KeyMod Quick Detachable Sling Mount solution from BCM. It’s low profile—mounting more flush than its competitors and is steel-tough. The connection point is positive; after years of use, I can assure you that it gets the job done.

Low-Profile for increased mobility and decreased “snag” factor. Fits standardized KeyMod interface mounting holes. Fits a standard push button, quick detach sling swivel (not included). 8-position (360°), non-rotational locking interface. Requires three KeyMod attachment hole mounting points. All steel construction.

My primary AR has this BCM low profile AR-15 Sling Mount up front and connects to a BCM stock or receiver on the rear. I run a VTAC sling. Copy me if you like.

Magpul RSA Quick Detach Sling Mount Attachment

Another great option is the RSA quick detach sling attachment from Magpul, especially for those who are unsure if they will go KeyMod, M-Lok, quad rail or make some other choice down the road. Its versatility is its strength. Also, this AR-15 cling mount has proven to be simple and durable after years of hard use.

The RSA QD provides a forward attachment point for the Magpul MS4 Sling and other push-button QD slings. Made from corrosion resistant steel, mounts on 1913 Picatinny rail, and places the attachment point at an angle optimized for comfortable two-point sling use while maintaining easy push-button access.

Daniel Defense EZ Carbine QD Sling Mount

For those who like the mounting location of the first option in our list, but want the flexibility of QD mounts, I highly recommend the EZ Carbine Sling mount from Daniel Defense.

It is CNC machined from 6061 T6 Aluminum and has a durable Type III Mil-Spec Hard Coat Anodized finish. Heavy duty push button QD swivel attachment allows for ambidextrous functionality as the QD swivel can be swapped from the left attachment point to right with the push of a button and rotation is limited to ensure the sling does not become twisted or tangled.

This AR-15 sling mount is relatively lightweight, mounts with ease in seconds and is ambidextrous, and Daniel Defense includes a quick detach swivel. Make sure you notice that; some have thought this option is more expensive than it actually is.

Viking Tactics VTAC – LAMB Front Sling Adapter

Last, but certainly not least, is the VTAC LUSA front Sling Adapter. This front rail solution allows you to keep your options open. It will work with just about anything you throw at it. Never again will you need to change sling adapters to accommodate different sling swivel types.

With the VTAC – LUSA you can use a quick detach sling swivel, a conventional sling swivel, a hook, or simply run the sling through the sling loop. The VTAC-LUSA allows a wide variety of options without changing hardware. For armorers the VTAC-LUSA eliminates the need to stock four different sling attachment brackets. For shooters that use the quick detach sling swivel, the VTAC-LUSA is designed to lock in the swivel and limit rotation to 45 degrees.

Gun Sling Mounts: Final Thoughts

Since we’re mentioning single-point sling mount or swivel types, let me remind you that I once made the mistake of going cheap with adapters and swivels, and they failed. Choose a pair of quality adapters from the list above and pair them with one of my favorite swivels from BCM, Magpul, Daniel Defense, or Midwest Industries, and you’ll have no problems at all.

If you need to save money on an AR-15 sling mount, pass on the QD option and buy simplicity, but commit yourself to a quality-made option—you won’t be sorry and you won’t be let down.

About Brian (Rev) Norris:

Brian (Rev) Norris, in addition to writing and talking guns and gear via video, is a pastor (hence the “Rev”) who specializes in mentoring young men in the urban context. If he catches a moment of free time, you’ll likely find him enjoying his family or heading to the range on his motorcycle. Brian has enjoyed the shooting sports since his father introduced them to him as a child. He’s an outdoorsman who enjoys life to the full.