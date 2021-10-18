Below The Radar – Gun Safety Board and Research Act of 2021

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- In a day and age when Silicon Valley is using “harmful misinformation” as an excuse to engage in censorship of pro-Second Amendment supporters, some legislation will become much more dangerous, even with the likelihood that the Supreme Court will issue some favorable Second Amendment rulings in the future. One of these bills is something discussed before in the pages of Ammoland.

HR 5273, the Gun Safety Board and Research Act of 2021, is a reintroduction of the Gun Safety Board and Research Act of 2019. The act was dangerous for Second Amendment supporters when it was introduced. Today, though, the danger has been magnified.

Representative Mark Desaulnier (D-CA) introduced this legislation to create a “Gun Safety Board” in the Department of Health and Human Services. In case you haven’t noticed, anti-Second Amendment extremists are now talking about the Second Amendment as a “public health” issue.

These days, social media companies are particularly quick to censor those who purportedly “medical misinformation” or who “contradict expert consensus.” Enter Desaulnier’s “Gun Safety Board,” which will provide the “expert consensus” from your pick of “researchers” like Arthur Kellerman, Daniel Webster, and Katherine Kaufer Christoffel.

The pretext for censorship is being set up right before us. Social media companies will censor posts that contain information “contradicting expert consensus” on public health issues. Who will provide that “expert consensus?” The CDC on one hand, Desaulnier’s “Gun Safety Board” on another… and they will put out every sort of study and report imaginable.

We can guess what they’d say. It’s like any of the “research” funded by the Joyce Foundation or Bloomberg: The answers were already determined – the Second Amendment and those who exercise it are the “virus” that causes the “disease” of gun violence. Any studies – like those conducted by Gary Kleck or John Lott which back up un ownership for, say, self-defense – will be subsequently dismissed as “misinformation” by the “expert consensus.”

It’s a corrupt set-up, and in one sense, Second Amendment supporters should take it as a sign of desperation by our enemies. But on the other hand, desperate anti-Second Amendment extremists can do a lot of things. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representative and Senators and urge them to oppose HR 5273. They also need to work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels via the ballot box as soon as possible.

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.