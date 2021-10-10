Langdon Tactical 92 Elite LTT – Video Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- 15 years of active duty service in the Army left me with a bad taste in the mouth for Beretta 92s. The M-9 pistols we had were temperamental despite the NATO loads we fed them. Accuracy may have been mechanically sound, but the limited training we had combined with an unpredictable trigger meant that although we could qualify with the gun, I was not about to run out and buy one for my own.

I’ve since come to understand that poor training combined with an unrealistic major maintenance schedule was more to blame than the gun. My interest in the platform still waned as a lot has changed in both design and desires since the original 1985 design. Then I saw the Langdon Tactical 92 Elite LTT. The general lines and design were unmistakably Beretta 92, but the gun had been modernized, tuned, and refined. The experience is much like encountering a car of the same make and model as your own, but years newer and a couple trim levels higher.

Tabletop and Field Strip Review

To catch it all I have to pull directly from Langdon Tactical’s product page:

Elite LTT Features:

SLIDE:

Vertec/M9A3 Slide

Front Cocking Serrations

G-Model Decock only

Dovetailed Fiber Optic Front Sight (.110 inch wide serrated)

Square Notch Serrated Rear Sight

Stainless 4.7 inch Barrel with Target Crown

Solid Steel Guide Rod

Beveled Rear Slide

FRAME:

M9A1 Frame

Exclusive Radiused Trigger Guard

Stainless Steel Trigger

Checkering on the front and back strap

Skeletonized Hammer

Ultra Thin VZ/LTT G10 Grips

Stainless Steel Hex Head Grip Screws

Beveled Magazine Well

D Model Hammer Spring

Flush Main Spring Cap (No Lanyard Loop)

Oversized Magazine Release Button

SPECIFICATIONS:

Action Single/Double

Barrel length (in) 4.7”

Caliber 9×19 (PARA)

Grip Width 1.3″

Magazine Capacity 10 – 15 rds

Overall height (in) 5”

Overall length (in) 8.4”

Overall width (in) 1.5″

Sight radius (in) 6.4”

Weight unloaded (OZ) 34.8

MSRP: $999-$1,338

As seen in the tabletop video and specifications above, the Elite 92 LTT truly is that 15-year-younger and higher-trim-level car that caused a double take as it passed you. I was eager to take the gun for a test drive of my own including the popular, “What’s for Dinner?” test. This test is simply meant to check for compatibility between a gun and a particular ammunition load. The test seeks to find if the gun can feed from slide lock, generate enough energy to operate a complete cycling, and repeat.

Loads tested with the Langdon Tactical Elite 92 LTT included:

Freedom Munitions 165gr HUSH

American Eagle 147gr Subsonic FMJ Flat Point

American Eagle 124gr Subsonic Suppressor

TulAmmo 115gr steel cased

Federal 115gr Aluminum Case

Speer LE 115gr Gold Dot HP

Fiocchi 100gr Sinterfire

Hevi-Shot 100gr Frangible

Hornady Critical Defense Lite 100gr FTX

Geco 94gr

Winchester Super Clean 90gr

Liberty Ammunition 65gr Civil Trainer

Inceptor 65gr

To see how these rounds performed check out the Shooting Impressions video below.

As you can see Langdon Tactical has built an incredible pistol. While I previously never had interest in touching an M9 again, the Elite 92 LTT is a gun I find hard to put down. I strongly suggest veterans and civilians alike consider grabbing one of these custom guns while they’re available.

About Graham Baates

“Graham Baates” is a pen name used by a 15-year active Army veteran who spent most of his time in the tactical side of the Intelligence community including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Post-Army Graham spent some time in the local 3-Gun circuit before becoming a full-time NRA Certified handgun instructor and now works as an industry writer while curating a YouTube channel on the side. Visit Graham on Youtube .