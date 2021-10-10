Langdon Tactical 92 Elite LTT – Video Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- 15 years of active duty service in the Army left me with a bad taste in the mouth for Beretta 92s. The M-9 pistols we had were temperamental despite the NATO loads we fed them. Accuracy may have been mechanically sound, but the limited training we had combined with an unpredictable trigger meant that although we could qualify with the gun, I was not about to run out and buy one for my own.
I’ve since come to understand that poor training combined with an unrealistic major maintenance schedule was more to blame than the gun. My interest in the platform still waned as a lot has changed in both design and desires since the original 1985 design. Then I saw the Langdon Tactical 92 Elite LTT. The general lines and design were unmistakably Beretta 92, but the gun had been modernized, tuned, and refined. The experience is much like encountering a car of the same make and model as your own, but years newer and a couple trim levels higher.
Tabletop and Field Strip Review
To catch it all I have to pull directly from Langdon Tactical’s product page:
Elite LTT Features:
SLIDE:
- Vertec/M9A3 Slide
- Front Cocking Serrations
- G-Model Decock only
- Dovetailed Fiber Optic Front Sight (.110 inch wide serrated)
- Square Notch Serrated Rear Sight
- Stainless 4.7 inch Barrel with Target Crown
- Solid Steel Guide Rod
- Beveled Rear Slide
FRAME:
- M9A1 Frame
- Exclusive Radiused Trigger Guard
- Stainless Steel Trigger
- Checkering on the front and back strap
- Skeletonized Hammer
- Ultra Thin VZ/LTT G10 Grips
- Stainless Steel Hex Head Grip Screws
- Beveled Magazine Well
- D Model Hammer Spring
- Flush Main Spring Cap (No Lanyard Loop)
- Oversized Magazine Release Button
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Action Single/Double
- Barrel length (in) 4.7”
- Caliber 9×19 (PARA)
- Grip Width 1.3″
- Magazine Capacity 10 – 15 rds
- Overall height (in) 5”
- Overall length (in) 8.4”
- Overall width (in) 1.5″
- Sight radius (in) 6.4”
- Weight unloaded (OZ) 34.8
MSRP: $999-$1,338
As seen in the tabletop video and specifications above, the Elite 92 LTT truly is that 15-year-younger and higher-trim-level car that caused a double take as it passed you. I was eager to take the gun for a test drive of my own including the popular, “What’s for Dinner?” test. This test is simply meant to check for compatibility between a gun and a particular ammunition load. The test seeks to find if the gun can feed from slide lock, generate enough energy to operate a complete cycling, and repeat.
Loads tested with the Langdon Tactical Elite 92 LTT included:
- Freedom Munitions 165gr HUSH
- American Eagle 147gr Subsonic FMJ Flat Point
- American Eagle 124gr Subsonic Suppressor
- TulAmmo 115gr steel cased
- Federal 115gr Aluminum Case
- Speer LE 115gr Gold Dot HP
- Fiocchi 100gr Sinterfire
- Hevi-Shot 100gr Frangible
- Hornady Critical Defense Lite 100gr FTX
- Geco 94gr
- Winchester Super Clean 90gr
- Liberty Ammunition 65gr Civil Trainer
- Inceptor 65gr
To see how these rounds performed check out the Shooting Impressions video below.
As you can see Langdon Tactical has built an incredible pistol. While I previously never had interest in touching an M9 again, the Elite 92 LTT is a gun I find hard to put down. I strongly suggest veterans and civilians alike consider grabbing one of these custom guns while they’re available.
About Graham Baates
“Graham Baates” is a pen name used by a 15-year active Army veteran who spent most of his time in the tactical side of the Intelligence community including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Post-Army Graham spent some time in the local 3-Gun circuit before becoming a full-time NRA Certified handgun instructor and now works as an industry writer while curating a YouTube channel on the side. Visit Graham on Youtube .
Check out the Larry Vicker, Wilso Combat 92’s. If I was going custom with a Berretta, that would be the way to go ‼️
How do you order one? Never seen one in any gun shops or online?
No matter how good it shoots or how well it’s made. Unless it’s some kind of antique collectible. No pistol is worth $1000+. . I’ll put my old Ruger P89 up against any of them for accuracy and dependability. Already have 5 to 7 thousand rounds down range with it. By the way. Paid less than $350 new in 1994. Still a tack driver.
One of the very first brand new handguns I ever purchased was the Beretta 92FS. It was dead-nuts, right out of the box. Ate anything I fed it with nary a hiccup. My son loved it so much that I gave it to him. He still has it and his wife shoots it.
I had a old guy at work that I watched shoot 2-3k rnds every week for years thru a beretta92! like any beretta I’ve ever owned it’s a very reliable, incredibly durable and well made tool! that said I never really liked them either…
Hey Graham, sorry you had such a bad experience with the M9. All the ones I’ve shot over my 20 + years in the USAF have never given me or all the airman I’ve qualified with very few malfunctions. I have witnessed incredible feats of marksmanship and skill with this handgun by airman on Defender Challenge teams. I only have two complaints about the gun, one is I like steel frame guns, and the second being the grip too big for some women. Only time will tell if the M17 is better.