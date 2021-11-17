Red Flag Gun Laws in Delaware, Is Hunter Biden Getting a Free Pass?

WILMINGTON, DE –-(Ammoland.com)- When Hallie Biden threw Hunter Biden’s handgun away in a trash can behind a grocery store, Politico reported that the Secret Service intervened and retrieved the .38 Spl revolver. The Secret Service denied having any involvement in the incident. AmmoLand News has recovered iPhone text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop that contradicts the Secret Service’s story.

In October 2018, the former daughter-in-law of President Joe Biden removed the handgun from Hunter Biden’s truck and disposed of it in a trash can behind the local Janssen’s Market in Wilmington. She later returned to the scene only to find out that the firearm was gone. Hallie Biden notified the store manager of the lost firearm. The manager told Delaware police, and they began an investigation into the missing gun. The police were concerned about the proximity to a local high school and worried the now lost gun would be used in a crime.

An older man, sorting through trash, found Hunter’s firearm in the trash can before Halie Biden returned. The man was looking in the trash for recyclable materials. He turned in the gun to the police later that day.

The incident did not result in any charges against Halie Biden or Hunter Biden!

Garret Ziegler and the Marco Polo Research Group at www.marcopolousa.org continue to report on the alleged Hunter Biden gun crimes.

Hallie Biden claimed that she was worried about Hunter Biden’s mental health and thought he might hurt himself because of his drug use, and was afraid for her kids.

It is worth noting that Delaware Red Flag Law was signed in 2018. Hallie Biden could have red-flagged Hunter Biden under the state’s law.

At the time, Hunter Biden was being investigated for tax issues. He also was experiencing marital problems that would eventually lead to a messy divorce. His history of substance abuse has been widely documented.

According to reporting, the Secret Service went to the gun shop that sold Biden his firearm and requested the 4473-form filled out and signed (embedded below) by the former Vice President’s son. The gun store owner refused to turn over the documents to the people claiming to be Secret Service. However, the next day the same gun store would turn over the records to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The Secret Service released a statement denying any involvement in the incident. At the time, the younger Biden didn’t have Secret Service protection. Joe Biden said he was unaware of any actions of the Secret Service. In a subsequent FOIA request by AmmoLand News’ David Codrea, the Secret Service said it could not find any record of its involvement.

“U.S. Secret Service records confirm that the agency did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018 and that the Secret Service had no involvement in this alleged incident,” the agency said in a statement released to the media.

But… Hunter Biden’s Laptop Tells a Different Story

Hunter Biden’s Text messages paint a much different picture than the Secret Service’s claim. The text messages between Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and Dr. Keith Ablow show that Hunter Biden claimed that both the Secret Service and the FBI were involved in getting back the handgun. Dr. Ablow is a former psychiatrist and frequent TV pundit for FoxNews and The Blaze.

Either The Secret Service or Hunter Biden is lying which is it?

Since the text conversation, Dr. Ablow has been accused of sexual assault and harassment. In 2020, Dr. Ablow’s home was raided by the DEA. He allegedly asked employees to share medication with him after his license was revoked.

AmmoLand News will continue to keep investigating the incident and the Secret Service involvement.

Hunter Biden’s Handgun Purchase 4473 Singed and Dated 10-12-18

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.