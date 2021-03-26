Secret Service Says ‘No Record Found’ in Hunter Biden Gun Investigation

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Sources: Secret Service inserted itself into case of Hunter Biden’s gun,” Politico declared in an “exclusive” report Thursday. “Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact.”

As initially reported in The Blaze last October, Halle Biden, the widow of Beau, became involved in an affair with Hunter and threw his gun in a supermarket trash receptacle. ATF and Secret Service both investigated according to the report, which was outside the latter’s mission because Biden was not under Secret Service protection at the time.

“The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident,” the Politico report notes.

The main controversy involves Biden answering “No” on the ATF Form 4473 Firearms Transfer Record in response to the question about unlawful use of controlled substances. That conflicts with numerous reports about his alleged drug use around the time he bought the gun, and lying on the form is a federal felony.

As a Google search shows, the story has exploded all over the news, with major players picking it up and propagating it. What none of those reports show is that the lying on the 4473 observation was first noted on AmmoLand Shooting Sports News in a November 1, 2020 report:

Evidence Suggests Hunter Biden Committed Federal Felony when He Purchased Gun

Considering the Biden administration is all about “gun control,” the hypocrisy of deliberately violating the law must not be ignored. Nor should any official cover-ups.

ATF and Secret Service involvement was further addressed in a November 24, 2020 follow-up report:

FOIA Request Asks ATF and Secret Service About Hunter Biden Gun Investigation

I discussed these efforts with Armed American Radio host Mark Walters on his November 24, 2020 “AAR Daily Defense” program (segment begins at 28:17).

The FOIA resulted in a January 27 final response from the Department of Homeland Security claiming:

“In response to your FOIA request, the Secret Service FOIA Office has conducted a reasonable search for all potentially responsive documents. The Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

I did not publicize the response at the time because we were (and still are) awaiting a response from ATF, which is delinquent in its legal obligation. Because FOIA replies are legal documents and because intentionally withholding information has legal ramifications, I made several attempts to communicate with the reporter and editors at The Blaze to see if I could reconcile the differences between their report and the FOIA response, but none of them responded.

I am going through what our options are with my attorney, Stephen Stamboulieh, to determine what our next steps should be.

