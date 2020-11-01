U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “A source with knowledge of the situation has revealed … that in October 2018, Hunter Biden's handgun was taken from his vehicle without his knowledge by Hallie Biden — the widow of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Beau — and she placed it in a garbage can outside a Delaware supermarket,” The Blaze reported Thursday.

“Delaware State Police on Thursday told TheBlaze the case was referred for a decision on prosecution to the Delaware Department of Justice, which has not yet returned TheBlaze's request for comment on this case,” the report elaborates, providing a quick and sure way for doubters and those suspecting “fake news”/“Russian disinformation” and “election interference” from the “right-wing” to verify the allegations for themselves.

Further, we are told “agents from the United States Secret Service as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives visited the shop where Hunter Biden purchased the gun” and that they “asked the shop owner for the file on Hunter Biden's gun purchase — and that a copy was provided.” “The scenario potentially implicates a number of Delaware laws, including laws that make it a crime to leave a loaded firearm where children might easily retrieve it,” the report notes.

It does a lot more than that, and it leaves open all kinds of questions the American people, and gun owners, in particular, deserve answers for.

Federal Felonies

As The Blaze notes, Hunter Biden’s Secret Service protection ended in 2014. So why were they involved, especially if his claim that he never calls “the big guy” is true?

Why did he even own a gun if, as those endorsing his father insist (if you believe them) that’s the more dangerous choice, for white men and especially for the women they consort with?

And what’s with leaving it unsecured in a car, against all gun safety rules, and against Delaware law? That’s one more gun, as the antis like to call it, “on the streets.” It’s curious that if Hunter’s gun ends up being used by a criminal to kill someone, his father wants to enact edicts to sue the manufacturer and the seller out of existence.

Why, fully two years later, has there been no word from the Delaware Department of Justice? What happened with their “investigation”?

Why, with this new attention, has the department not been forthcoming with details? Why does it appear authorities are still deflecting and obfuscating, and what has to be done to get the details of what decisions were made, what relevant communications and instructions were sent on the disposition of the case, and by whom? With “the big guy” being such a big deal in Delaware, with a Democrat apparatchik attorney general, are we to believe there has been no top-down cover-up to protect the state's political dynasty?

Perhaps a FOIA inquiry is in order, and I intend to explore the feasibility of that. That is, assuming the federal DOJ, House Oversight, and Senate Judiciary can’t be motivated to involve themselves.

Because the big question I have is did Hunter Biden commit a federal felony when he purchased his gun?

ATF Form 4473, Firearms Transaction Record, Section B.21.e requires the transferee to answer “Yes” or “No” to:

“Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

If he’d answered “Yes,” the purchase would have been denied.

It is a matter of record that Biden was discharged from the United States Navy in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine. And his drug abuse has reportedly been ongoing, from his 1998 possession arrest to a crack pipe being found in a rental car he’s damaged in 2016, to the latest revelations from his laptop computer that “includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman…”

If Biden answered “No,” as the completed transfer of the firearm proves, this is what he signed and acknowledged:

“I certify that my answers in Section B are true, correct, and complete. I have read and understand the Notices, Instructions, and Definitions on ATF Form 4473 … I understand that a person who answers “yes” to any of the questions 21.b. through 21.k. is prohibited from receiving or possessing a firearm … I also understand that making any false oral or written statement, or exhibiting any false or misrepresented identification with respect to this transaction, is a crime punishable as a felony under Federal law, and may also violate State and/or local law.”

It’s curious that one of Joe Biden’s “proud achievements” is his campaign website claim that he “beat the NRA” on Brady Act background checks:

“In 1993, he shepherded through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established the background check system that has since kept more than 3 million firearms out of dangerous hands.”

If the evidence is to be believed, it did not stop Hunter Biden. And unsurprisingly, that is something that neither Joe Biden, not any of the national “commonsense gun safety groups” want to talk about, which makes suspect what their motives really are. And yes, they do know about it; Joe, Brady, Everytown, Giffords and Moms Demand Action. They just don’t want you to.

Does no one who has bought into their hype and is considering voting for Joe Biden on Tuesday wonder why that might be?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.