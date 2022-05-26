Eric Swalwell: More Gaslighting of Americans on Gun Control ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- You’ve heard the gun grabbers say, “Don’t worry, we’re not going to take away your guns.”

There are a few implications with this statement and they’re not by accident. The first is, “don’t worry.” What is the first thing you do when someone says “don’t worry?” That’s right. The goal here, is to get you to worry. When someone says, “don’t worry,” the implication is that there is something to worry about. If there was no potential for worry, the term “don’t worry” wouldn’t be used. An example would be, “I just got a call from your Doctor, but don’t worry…”

The next implication with the statement, “Don’t worry, we’re not going to take away your guns.” is the idea that they “can” take away your guns. If someone tells you they’re “not going to” do something, the simple assumption is that they have the ability to do so, otherwise, why would they say they “won’t?” The idea here is that you should be very concerned that someday, they might.

This type of anti-gun rhetoric is not only power positioning, but also a form of “gaslighting.”

The underlying idea behind a statement like, “don’t worry, we’re not going to take away your guns,” is to make the gun owner feel and look crazy for even suggesting such a thing. In the case of gun-grabs, gun-owners see the countless attempts, by Democrats, to take guns. “Gaslighting” is the process of making the victim doubt their own eyes. This is a strategy mental abusers will use on their victims. It’s a strategy designed to weaken the will of the abused by making them feel confused and crazy, as if their own thoughts are irrational and their own experience didn’t occur. The perpetrators are most often emotionally weak themselves, preying upon others in the attempt to make themselves feel stronger by gaining control over their victims. “Gaslighting” can be part of a narcissistic personality and affords the abuser a false sense of empowerment.

According to Psychology Today, “Those who employ this tactic often have a personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, and psychopathy chief among them.” With the help of left-wing media, Democrats often use this strategy.

According to NSSF, Congressman Eric Swalwell (also, infamously known for his relationship with a Chinese Spy and accidentally passing gas on national television) recently used the “we’re not going to take away your guns” tactic when trying to defend Joe Biden’s latest gun-grab attempts.

Swalwell said, “For decades, one of the most tried and true scare tactics by the gun lobby is that the government (specifically Democrats) are coming for your guns,” The Congressman also wrote, “These misinformation campaigns have been used for years to scare law-abiding Americans into thinking they are going to be put under government surveillance to confiscate their guns.” In typical left-wing hypocritical fashion Swalwell announces on his own website, “We should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the new law, and anyone found to be in possession of such a weapon after the buyback period has elapsed would be in violation and subject to prosecution.”

But don’t worry, he doesn’t want to take away your guns.

As we know, the gun-grabbers in Congress will stoop to any level in support of their mission to disarm Americans as they seek power over them, but it seems Eric Swalwell may have found a new low by using his own family members to push his political agenda.

In a Tweet on May 16, 2022, Swalwell wrote, “My 4-year-old just Facetimed to ask what I’m doing to ‘help the people in Buffalo’ and ‘why did the bad man do this?’ Absolutely gutting. This cannot be his normal. It’s time to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.”



Many on Twitter, pushed back, suggesting that a four-year-old wouldn’t be preoccupied with such issues and especially wouldn’t have the maturity to ask what is being done to ‘help’ with respect to such a politically driven human-violence situation. Regardless of whether or not Swalwell fabricated the interaction with his son, it would seem he is willing to resort to using his own child for political purposes. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have pushed his four-year-old into public view.

So, when people like Eric Swalwell use strategies like “gaslighting and leveraging their own family members, they not only reveal much more about themselves than they may realize, but they show us how important it is for real Americans to recognize the behavior of the elected employees who have decided to go against the rights their Constituents in pursuit of political power. Some may argue, in Swalwell’s case, it may be for personal relevancy or public redemption.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host – The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.