Is Right to Carry Coming to NJ? Gun Banners Are Worried ~ VIDEO

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to finally resolve the issue of right to carry by the end of this month, there is much speculation and conjecture about what the Supreme Court might do, and how it could affect right to carry in New Jersey.

Attorney Dan Schmutter, Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs Executive Director Scott Bach, and ANJRPC President Kathy Chatterton recently recorded a Zoom briefing on that subject for presentation to the ANJRPC Board of Directors. The in-depth discussion covers numerous possibilities and contingencies, some of which may come as a surprise.

Every NJ gun owner should watch this video. Click below to see it.

