U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Arms Preservation Inc. is now running a 17.76% off July 4th Sale ending 7/5/22!!

Arms Preservation Inc. Firearm and Ammunition Storage Bags utilize a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) chemistry and carefully chosen barrier packaging materials to prevent the corrosion of firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition during storage for 5 years or more depending on use. Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags are based on military-tested and approved designs that are reusable and safe for all metals, finishes, optics, stocks, ammo, primers, and electronics since the bags leave no residues behind and do not require the use of any messy oils or greases.

Arms Preservation anti-corrosion storage bags have a wide range of applications which can include storing hunting firearms during off-seasons (with scopes mounted), safely storing guns while away on deployment, preserving priceless family heirlooms, storing guns that are rarely

used (safe queens), or if storing firearms and ammo in humid, damp, or coastal environments.

The following Arms Preservation Inc. Firearm and Ammunition Storage Bags are currently available

Velcro Pistol Storage Bag 11” X 15” OD

Velcro Shotgun Storage Bag 11” X 54” OD

Velcro Tactical Rifle Storage Bag 14” X 49” OD

Parts and Ammo Storage Bags (5 Pack) – 8” X 11” OD

.50 Cal Ammo Can Liner

.30 Cal Ammo Can Liner

What you can expect from Arms Preservation Inc. Anti-Corrosion Firearm Storage Bags:

100% Re-usable Corrosion Protection For at least 5 Years and Beyond Depending on Use

Heavy-Duty, Industrial Grade Velcro Closure

Will Not Damage Optics, Electronics, or ANY Non-Metal Parts

Preserved Firearms Require ZERO Maintenance

Firearms are ready to use immediately out of the bag

Safe for Ammunition Primers and Powders

About Arms Preservation Inc:

A.P.I. Storage Solutions were designed to be the most durable long-term gun storage bags possible by offering the longest-lasting corrosion protection available. Whether you are looking to store your firearms short-term between trips to the range or long-term such as between hunting seasons or during an ammo shortage, A.P.I. gun storage bags will keep your firearms clean and rust-free. (proper preparation is necessary)

A.P.I. Bags offer easy-to-use anti-corrosion protection without causing any harm to stocks, grips, optics, ammunition, or any metal finishes.

Learn more at www.apigunbag.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.