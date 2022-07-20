Constitutional Carry Saves Lives in Indiana Mall Shooting

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– At a press conference in Indiana on 18 March, Greenwood Police Chief Ison revealed details about the Armed Samaritan who stopped the mass murder at the Greenwood Park Mall on the south edge of the Indianapolis metroplex.

The suspect entered the mall at 4:54 p.m., according to security cameras, and went directly to the restroom near the food court. He stayed in the restroom for an hour and two minutes., emerging and firing at 5:56. He killed three people and wounded two more in a few seconds.

At 5:57, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend, drew his pistol and started to engage the suspect at long range. He fired about ten rounds with his 9mm pistol. Dicken was carrying the handgun legally, under the Constitutional Carry law which went into effect on July 1, 2022, in Indiana.

Surveillance video captured almost the entire incident, according to Chief Ison.

Chief Ison stated Elisjsha Dicken was very proficient in his shooting and was tactically sound, advancing on the suspect who attempted to retreat to the restroom, but collapsed before he was able to enter. As Dicken fired and advanced on the suspect, he motioned people to move behind him to escape.

According to the Chief, Dicken had no police or military training.

Chief Ison said:

“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly.”

From wthr.com:

At 5:57 p.m., Elisjsha Dicken, an armed bystander, fired on Sapirman. Dicken fired 10 rounds, hitting Sapirman as Sapirman tried to retreat into the bathroom but collapsed and died. Dicken had no police training or military background, according to police. He was carrying under the new “Constitutional Carry” law and did not have a permit.