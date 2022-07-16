Will Ricky Martin be Caught Up in Gun Control Net He Helped Cast?

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Ricky Martin hit with domestic abuse restraining order, says allegations ‘fabricated’,” the New York Post reported Sunday. Apparently, the as-yet-unidentified person who filed for the order in Puerto Rico, where they both live, is not the singer’s husband but, per the order, another man he “dated for seven months.”

Per the Post’s translation of an el Vocero report:

“The person alleged that Martin didn’t accept their break up two months ago and that he has loitered near the petitioner’s home at least three times, the report said. ‘The petitioner fears for his safety,’ el Vocero quoted the order as saying.”

And per WomensLaw.org:

“Under Puerto Rico law, a person cannot have or buy a gun unless s/he has a weapons license. A person cannot get a license, and therefore, cannot have or buy a gun, if s/he: has been convicted of or has charges pending for [emphasis added] … a domestic violence-related offense …”

So now, just as with so-called “red flag laws/extreme risk protection orders,” even though he maintains his innocence, Martin could be a “prohibited person.”

(The Associated Press says it has not obtained a copy of the order .)

Ironically, Martin, who advocates “No Guns” on Facebook, has lent his name to the federal government disarming his fans.

“The Puerto Rican singer, who also signed Billboard’s open letter to senators for gun control reform in honor of the Pulse anniversary, revealed that a tribute song was actually in the works, but it didn’t come out as he expected,” Billboard reported last year. “Instead, his new single, ‘Que Rico Fuera’ in collaboration with Chilean newcomer Paloma Mami, is just that: a song inspired by Pulse.” “For ’tis the sport to have the engineer Hoist with his own petard,” Hamlet tells his mother in Shakespeare’s classic play.

At this point, the presumption is that Martin is innocent until proven guilty. That’s how it’s supposed to work, which is something that “red flag laws” ignore and calls to “close boyfriend loopholes” ignore.

The difference here, of course, is that unlike “ordinary people,” who must also be presumed innocent, Martin, with an estimated net worth of $130M, can afford the finest private security money can buy while he’s waiting for his high-priced lawyers to cut him a deal.

