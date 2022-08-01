MONROE COUNTY, Iowa –-(AmmoLand.com)- The insurance company for Monroe County, Iowa, has agreed to pay the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) $100,000 in restitution for violating the First Amendment rights of the nonprofit and that of one of their members.

In March 2021, AmmoLand News reported that Monroe County sued the Iowa Firearms Coalition and member J.D. Thompson after they informed county officials that a policy they were implementing, which banned the lawful carrying of firearms on their property, violated Iowa law. A judge later threw out their lawsuit and struck down the county’s illegal policy. IFC countersued Monroe County for violating its First Amendment right to free speech.

House File 2502 requires local governments to implement security procedures, like having security guards, in areas where they choose to ban citizens from carrying tools they could use for self-defense.

“The First Amendment guarantees the right to freedom of speech,” said IFC President Dave Funk. “Rather than simply fix the error we found, a violation of Iowa Code and Second Amendment rights, Monroe County chose to double down and attempt to punish Iowans for simply informing them of the mistake. The end of this legal saga sends a clear signal that when local governments violate the law, and attempt to silence those they serve, they risk serious consequences.”

In the wake of this decision, IFC is focusing its efforts on passing the Freedom Amendment. The Amendment, which voters will vote to approve on November 8th, 2022, would put Iowa in line with the nation’s 44 other states that already have Second Amendment protections in their respective state constitutions.

A copy of the settlement agreement has been attached below.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of the NRA and NSSF, is a 501(c4) nonprofit and is Iowa’s only effective pro-Second Amendment rights organization.

Monroe County, Iowa Loses in Court Pays Iowa Firearms Coalition 100,000.00

REad Related:

About Iowa Firearms Coalition:

Iowa Firearms Coalition is a volunteer, grassroots, Second Amendment advocacy group. Responsible for bringing uniformity to Iowa’s Concealed Weapons Permitting process, IFC members work to protect and enhance Second Amendment rights in Iowa. An affiliate of the National Rifle Association, the IFC actively seeks to foster and promote the shooting sports. Sign up for our email list for the latest on Second Amendment issues in Iowa. You can support our work by becoming a member or making a donation.

For more information, visit: www.iowafc.org.

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.