Gun Deals: MOSSBERG 590 Shockwave SPX 12 Gauge $494.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has inventory on the hard-to-find MOSSBERG 590 Shockwave SPX 12 Gauge other-weapon, now $494.99 with FREE shipping. This will sell out.

MOSSBERG 590 Shockwave SPX 12 Gauge

The Shockwave Raptor bird’s head pistol grip is uniquely shaped to minimize felt recoil. The shotgun includes all the features that have made Mossberg pump-actions the choice for millions worldwide: ambidextrous safety, dual extractors, positive steel-to-steel lockup, twin action bars, and a smooth operating anti-jam elevator.

SPECIFICATIONS

14.375″ Heavy-Walled Barrel

Cylinder Bore

Bead Sights

Heat Shield

Side Saddle with 5 Shell Holders

Dual Extractors

Positive Steel-to-Steel Lockup

Twin Action Bars

Anti-jam Elevator

Matte Blued Finish

This Shockwave variant comes equipped with an optic rail, heat shield, and a breacher muzzle device.