Ammo Deals: Bio Rex Lead 12 Gauge #7.5Shot 2-3/4” 1oz. 250rnds $99.99 FREE S&H CODE

Bio Rex Lead 12 Gauge #7.5Shot 2-3/4” 1oz. 250 Rounds

As well as having biodegradable wads and cases with 0% plastic that increase the environmental sustainability of Sports Shooting, our Clay cartridges also offer exceptional and carefully balanced performance with great accuracy, patterning, recoil and effectiveness.

Premium quality cartridges designed by the Olympic Medallist, Jorge Guardiola, specifically for Sports Shooters, including for high-level competitions.

Specifications

Weight 23 lbs

Dimensions 12 × 8 × 4 in

Brand Bio Ammo

Bullet Type #7.5 Shot

Bullet Weight 1 oz

Caliber 12 Gauge

Condition New

Quantity 250

Use Clay

Shell Length 2.75″