Is it Time to Ban ‘Assault’ Knives? ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- On May 30th, 2022, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Introduced a new package of gun laws that would ban military-style rifles, limit magazine capacity to five rounds and ban all handguns. This, of course under the guise of public safety.

Our Canadian friends didn’t have much to say about it. How could they? They don’t have anything that resembles our 2nd Amendment.

They do, however, have the right to defend themselves. That right is given to them by God, but their all-mighty government has decided that they know best, and Canadians shall remain unarmed and helpless.

Meanwhile… Canadian Mass Stabbing Spree 10 Dead, 15 wounded

Coincidentally, stabbing sprees have occurred in at least 13 areas of Saskatchewan. Now, Canadian authorities have reported that ten people have died, and at least 15 more have been hospitalized. Just The News reported these attacks to have recently occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, just a few months after Canadian citizens were disarmed.

As a solution to their newly found condition of unarmed helplessness, the ever-so brilliant officials have advised Canadians to shelter in place, not to approach suspicious people, and to not pick up hitchhikers. What a solution. Trudeau should have told the citizens of Canada to shoot the attacker. But they can’t. If they were able to, however, Canadians might actually be able to take their destiny into their own hands, and that would defeat the victim/predator society the Canadian government is creating. It’s the same victimhood dependency democrats would love to establish here in America.

Why are we talking about Canada? Because they’re relatively close, their culture is similar to ours, they are our friends, and they should be used as an example of what, We the People in America, should never allow.

Bbc.com reported that in 2018 the London murder rate exceeded that of New York City. But they didn’t use guns either. They, too, used knives. Like in Canada, London killers found alternative means to do their dirty work. The Met said it was;

“concerned at the increase in murders in London.” “One murder is one too many, and we are working hard with our partners to understand the increase and what we can all do to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place.”

Yeah, quite a mystery, huh? What have you and your partners figured out? And did you ever think that maybe you’ve made your citizens defenseless, which could cause their deaths? Just a thought.

In America, defensive gun uses occur up to 2.5 million times yearly. That’s a potential for over 2 million lives saved because Americans are armed. This is in stark contrast to the relatively small number of gun-related homicides or murders (approximately 12,777 per year. This includes law enforcement/line of duty and gang or drug-related deaths. Approximately 95% of the defensive gun uses in America stop the violent attack without ever a shot being fired. Just the mere presence of a gun in the hand of a good guy or gal is enough to send the bad guys running. Do we want an unarmed citizenry in America? I’ll bet our Canadian and British friends are asking themselves that very same question.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right. At least in America.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

