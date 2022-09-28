Ohio Gun ‘Buyback’ Posturing Will Mask Democrat Failures, Endanger Public

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Summit County is planning a gun buyback event to try to curb gun violence in the community,” the Akron Beacon Journal reports. “The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will facilitate the gun buyback event, spending up to $55,000 from the county’s general fund on gift cards…”

The cards will be redeemable at Dick’s Sporting Goods, of course. Ever since it turned its back on all gun owners but Fudds and hired a lobbyist to push for citizen disarmament, the woke retailer never misses an opportunity to stick it to the customers it pushed away.

That this article is one-sided in favor of the gun-grabbers and rapidly descends into non sequitur talking points and unsubstantiated claims designed to swindle the ignorant out of their rights is to be expected. The Beacon Journal is part of the USA Today/Gannett Publications network, so what else would we expect? And it’s not like they were any better before Gannett acquired them.

You could tell the Democrats who passed this ludicrous publicity stunt don’t know about its futility and wouldn’t care if they did. No less an authority than the DOJ’s National Institute of Justice concluded years ago in its “Summary of Select Firearm Violence Prevention Strategies” that:

“Evidence: Gun buybacks are ineffective as generally implemented. 1. The buybacks are too small to have an impact. 2. The guns turned in are at low risk of ever being used in a crime. 3. Replacement guns are easily acquired. Unless these three points are overcome, a gun buyback cannot be effective.”

Of course, those points haven’t been overcome. Summit County’s major city, Akron, is part of the disastrous Bloomberg Coalition. So naturally, per Neighborhood Scout, 95% of U.S. cities are safer places to live. (As a personal aside, I see the neighborhood where my grandparents lived, my father grew up in, and I safely and happily played in as a young child, is now rated one of the most dangerous in this crime-ridden city.)

Not having an answer besides posturing and pretending citizens who are not responsible for the crime their policies enable will somehow turn the tide if they turn in their guns is all these frauds on the Council have.

And they couldn’t have picked a more supportive executor for their media attention grab. Sheriff Kandy Fatheree is a doctrinaire apparatchik endorsed by, among others, our “F”-rated gun-grabber ban state rep.

“I think every single weapon needs to be registered so that we know where they’re at,” Fatheree declared in a Carroll News candidate comparison. “You have to register your car, so I don’t see any reason why a weapon shouldn’t be registered as well.”

Of course, she doesn’t. But it does explain the gun prohibitionist fixation on so-called “universal background checks,” which again, turning to the NIJ Summary we find:

“Effectiveness depends on the ability to reduce straw purchasing, requiring gun registration…”

Nobody thought a law that violent criminals don’t follow is actually about safety, did they?

Speaking of which, the County Council, Sheriff Featheree, the Beacon Journal cheerleaders, and all the useful idiots parroting the “commonsense gun safety” mantra will be making things more dangerous when they hold their event. Anyone who has ever taken a person shooting for the first time could tell you why.

You don’t just hand over the gun to a novice. You explain it to them and show them how it works before you ever let them touch it. You go over Cooper’s rules, get their acknowledgment that they understand them, and then monitor and guide the novice into being able to first safely handle the firearm, and then safely shoot it.

Look at all the negligent discharges involving “trained law enforcement professionals” (the origin of my “Only Ones” Files). Inviting people of unknown training and ability (for instance an elderly widow or someone who has never touched one before) to handle and transport a gun invites disaster, especially if they have no idea how to clear a gun and think figuring out how to get the magazine out without blowing out a window or a grandchild will do the trick.

Here’s my challenge for the County Council and Sheriff Featheree: You’re enticing people of unknown abilities to handle and transport guns. You’ll no doubt tell them to make sure it’s not loaded.

How will you ensure they know how to first safely handle it and then safely do that?

How will you know whoever is turning a gun in is not using you to “fence” a stolen weapon risk-free (which is why I don’t advocate gun owners showing up and offering cash instead of cards), or dispose of a piece of evidence with “no questions asked”?

How does creating new dangers make everyone safer? Or is your position that making sure everyone who touches a gun knows how to doesn’t matter?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.