Seattle Logs 50th Murder as ‘Defund Police’ Politician Demands Investigation

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Evergreen State conservatives are reacting with a mixture of outrage and amusement that anti-police Socialist Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant is furious the police are not prioritizing an investigation into who has pelted her home with human excrement at the same time they are trying to deal with a rising number of homicides.

One critic accused Sawant of having a “$#!+ Fit” in the midst of a genuine public safety crisis in the Jet City, which just logged its 50th homicide for the year and appears poised to surpass the 52 killings reported in 2020. With more than two whole months remaining on the calendar and having lost in the neighborhood of 500 commissioned officers—mainly over the past two years—the liberal headquarters city of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility has more than a mere problem on its hands.

As Ammoland News reported earlier this month, Evergreen State residents are arming up in record numbers in reaction to the rising urban crime, especially in King County, which encompasses Seattle.

Against this backdrop of rising violence, the howls from Sawant over alleged police inaction regarding someone vandalizing her property is the high point of hypocrisy. Elsewhere in the city, the homes of some of her constituents have been riddled with bullets and people have been murdered or wounded on the not-so-safe streets, but Sawant thinks her dung dilemma rates a priority.

Perhaps Sawant has forgotten her effort in 2020 to defund police, but police and the public haven’t. She proposed cutting $85 million from the SPD budget at a time the city was experiencing violent demonstrations by anarchists ostensibly protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The so-called “summer of love” had been declared by then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, while protesters had seized six square blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The “CHOP Zone” produced several assaults and at least two murders that summer.

Seattle a Microcosm

Seattle might be a microcosm of what is happening elsewhere around the nation. With the midterm elections just over the horizon, and violent crime making national headlines—thousands of people gathered Friday for the double funeral of two Connecticut police officers murdered in an ambush days ago—a Monmouth University poll released this week shows crime is the third most important public concern right behind inflation and the upcoming election.

Gun control is second from the bottom of the Monmouth poll priorities, which must add to the frustration of congressional anti-gunners who are seeing decades of restrictions coming apart in the aftermath of June’s Supreme Court ruling in the Bruen case.

For example, it took only three days for a federal judge in Buffalo, N.Y. to issue a temporary restraining order preventing the enforcement of a “sensitive places” gun ban in Empire State churches in a case brought by the Second Amendment Foundation. A decade ago, that would not likely have occurred, but the high court’s rejection of the “means-end” scrutiny test for Second Amendment cases may have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box.

Earlier this month, SAF sued the City of Glendale, Calif. over a gun ban on public property, which SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb insists is “clearly unconstitutional. Joining SAF in this legal action are the Gun Owners of California and the California Rifle & Pistol Association. They are represented by attorneys Chuck Michel, Joshua Robert Dale and Konstadinos T. Moros of Long Beach, and Donald Kilmer of Caldwell, Idaho.

With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, Rasmussen Reports says only 27 percent of likely voters believe the country is headed in the right direction. Sixty-six percent say the country under Joe Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress is going in the wrong direction.

Biden and Raleigh

If there is a “Red Wave” coming Nov. 8, putting Congress under the control of gun-friendlier Republicans, the Biden-Harris gun control agenda will be stopped. It cannot come too soon for the nation’s grassroots activists who have grown weary of Biden and Democrats exploiting every tragedy to attack the rights of law-abiding gun owners. The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms this week took Biden and his party to task for trying to capitalize on the violent incident in Raleigh, N.C., to call for the reinstatement of the ban on so-called “assault weapons” and other gun controls.

Not surprisingly, the establishment media has virtually ignored information in the Raleigh Police Departments’ “five-day” report on the incident, which confirms the 15-year-old suspect was not armed with a semi-auto rifle, but only a shotgun and pistol. As noted in the report: “The suspect was located inside lying on the ground and appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound. At the time, he was wearing camouflage clothing and a backpack, and a handgun was in his waistband. The backpack contained various items, including several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition. A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to his belt, and a large hunting knife was found at the front of the outbuilding. A shotgun and shotgun shells were lying on the ground near him. No other weapons were found.” (Emphasis added)

Once again, Biden got it wrong, as did the media, which could explain the sudden disinterest in this case.

In order to make the “Red Wave” predictions come true, disarming the Biden-Harris gun prohibition agenda, gun owners in all 50 states will have to vote. Taking control of Congress, and many state legislatures, from anti-gun Democrats, will require a strong turnout of “gun voters,” as was the case in 1994, which crippled the Bill Clinton administration.

Where gun owners and the Second Amendment are concerned, it is time for a repeat of that crushing defeat.

RELATED:

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.