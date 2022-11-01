Have you Seen the Advanced Armament Co Ranger Series Rifle Suppressors?

Huntsville, AL –-(AmmoLand.com)- Advanced Armament Company, known as “The Silent Authority” and the pioneering leader in firearm sound suppression since 1994, expands its premium suppressor lineup with the introduction of the all-new Ranger Series.

Developed specifically for AR-15 and AR-10 platform rifles, the Ranger 5 and Ranger 7 suppressors feature a compact design and reduced weight, delivering reliable, on-the-move performance for tactical or sporting applications.

Constructed of Inconel 718 high-strength nickel alloy and 17-4 H900 stainless steel for maximum strength and corrosion resistance, the Ranger series is built to withstand the harshest environmental conditions and high-volume operation. Both Ranger suppressors are treated with a high-temperature Cerakote finish for additional protection.

For AR-15s chambered for 5.56 NATO/.223 Remington, the Ranger 5 is the perfect choice. With an overall length of 5.825 inches (when attached to the included 1/2-28 direct-thread mount) and a modest 15.2 oz. weight, the compact Ranger 5 offers 32dB sound reduction with M193 5.56 NATO ammunition.

Fans of the AR-10 platform will appreciate the minimal size and weight of the Ranger 7 suppressor for rifles chambered in .300 Win. Mag and .308 Win. Weighing 17.2 ounces and measuring 6.75 inches long with the included 5/8-24 direct-thread mount, the Ranger 7 presents an agile sound suppression platform with 24dB (.300 WM) and 30dB (M80 .308 Win.) reduction performance.

In addition to the shared material construction and finish, the Ranger 5 and Ranger 7 suppressors incorporate a built-in muzzle brake. Both models also include standard 1.375-24 mount capability, making the system compatible with conventional HUB adapters. For ease of maintenance, the end cap and base can be removed for cleaning. Finally, both models are full-auto rated.

MSRP for the Ranger 5 and Ranger 7 is $899.99.

AAC Ranger 5 Specifications

Caliber: 5.56mm

Weight: 15.2 oz.

Length: 5.825 in. (w/direct-thread mount)

Diameter: 1.5 in.

Materials: Inconel 718 and 17-4 H900 stainless steel

Finish: high-temp Cerakote

Attachment: 1.375-24 universal mount; ships with direct thread mount in 1/2-28 w/built-in muzzle brake

Noise Reduction: 32dB

MSRP: $899.99

AAC Ranger 7 Specifications

Caliber: .300 Win. Mag; .308 Win.

Weight: 17.2 oz.

Length: 6.75 in. (w/direct-thread mount)

Diameter: 1.5 in.

Materials: Inconel 718 and 17-4 H900 stainless steel

Finish: high-temp Cerakote

Attachment: 1.375-24 universal mount; ships with direct thread mount in 5/8-24 w/built-in muzzle brake

Noise Reduction: 24dB (.300 WM w/26-in. bolt-action); 30dB (M80 .308 Win. w/20-in. bolt-action)

MSRP: $899.99

For more information on AAC’s current line of professional-grade centerfire rifle and pistol suppressors or to learn more about purchasing a suppressor through AAC, visit Advanced-Armament.com.

About AAC

Advanced Armament Company (AAC) is a US-based manufacturer of premium firearm sound suppressors for a broad range of applications, including military, law enforcement, and civilian use. Since 1994, AAC has lead the industry in developing sound suppression systems for defense, competition, and sporting missions. AAC suppressors are made in the USA at the company’s corporate and manufacturing headquarters in Huntsville, AL. Advanced-Armament.com

“AAC…The Silent Authority.”