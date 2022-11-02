Brownells Launches Gun & Ammo New Deals Page to Help You Save $$$

GRINNELL, Iowa –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells customers can now find all the deals, promotions, and specially-priced products in one convenient location – at the new Brownells Deals site.

The Deals site is accessible through www.Brownells.com with the word “Deals” highlighted in red text near the top right of the main page.

Customers can click different images on the Deals site to get instant access to Featured Deals on Brownells house products, AR-15 parts, and items from Magpul, Aero Precision, and other popular manufacturers.

Expert Tip: Use AmmoLand News’ exclusive coupon code listed below to save even more. Some restrictions apply.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Clickable images also lead to great deals on broad categories, such as ammunition and reloading components, along with targeted deals on specific products.

Right now, there are Daniel Defense uppers and Geissele triggers offered at attractive prices.

Brownells will update the Deals site frequently, and customers will need to keep visiting the site to see the newest deals.

To see all the deals available at Brownells, visit www.Brownells.com/deals.

About Brownells

