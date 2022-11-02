Guns & Ammo Names Leupold Mark 3HD ‘Optic of the Year’

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that the Leupold Mark 3HD riflescope has been named “Optic of the Year” by Guns & Ammo magazine.

“Leupold Mark 3HD scopes were a sight for sore eyes. Any time performance becomes more affordable, we take note. These optics offered unparalleled performance for the price,” wrote Guns & Ammo’s Tom Beckstrand. “While there’s some new and some old in the Mark 3HD line, these passed the same destruction and reliability tests as more expensive models.”

Guns & Ammo annually recognizes the preeminent products in the shooting and outdoor industry. To meet the publication’s standards, a product must be new, must demonstrate quality and reliability to a degree that met or exceeded its design objective, and must offer appeal to a large audience.

“The Mark 3HD is a versatile, ruggedly reliable riflescope with features that make it at home on competition guns and personal defense rifles–and it’s proudly designed, machined, and assembled right here in our Beaverton, Oregon factory,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Guns & Ammo is one of the longest-running and most respected publications in the shooting industry–we’re honored that its editors awarded ‘Optic of the Year’ to the Mark 3HD.”

Featuring Leupold’s Elite Optical System, the Mark 3HD delivers excellent dawn-to-dusk light transmission for a bright image when it matters most, elite-level glare reduction in harsh light, and the resolution and clarity that diehard shooters demand. 30mm maintubes across the entire line allow for more elevation adjustment. Built for any shooter who needs a rugged, precise, and repeatable MIL-based scope for their rifle, the Mark 3HD delivers elite optical performance and match-grade repeatability under any conditions.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines, and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun, and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.