High Speed Gear Adds Duty Double Extended Pistol TACO

SWANSBORO, N.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- High Speed Gear is excited to introduce the continued expansion of the TACO line with the Double Extended Pistol TACO and the Duty Double Extended Pistol TACO.

The Duty Double Extended Pistol TACO was designed with law enforcement professionals in mind. This product speaks to the end-user who needs to secure extended pistol magazines, large flashlights, collapsible batons, and similarly sized items. This pouch functions much like it’s original TACO counterpart but offers a sleek and professional appearance with shock-cord hidden.

The Double Extended Pistol TACO operates much like the duty-line sibling but has the recognizable High Speed Gear TACO design, with shock-cord woven externally. Magazines are deployed and stored easily and on demand with both products. Both products are permanently secured to a laser-cut laminate base, ensuring easy and stable mounting on any MOLLE or PALS platform, such as vests, plate carriers, or duty belts.

“We’ve continued to successfully grow the High Speed Gear brand and product selection by making the time to listen to our customers’ wants and needs,” said Bill Babboni, Chief Operating Officer of High Speed Gear. “These two products will benefit military service members, law enforcement officers, and civilians alike.”

The Double Extended Pistol TACO and Duty Double Extended Pistol TACO are available for purchase from a dealer within the HSGI® Authorized Dealer network or on the High Speed Gear website. www.highspeedgear.com

