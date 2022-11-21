LawFare: Multi-Pronged Lawsuits Filed Against Trudeau Government Over Handgun Freeze

OSHAWA, ON, Canada – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) has launched a multi-pronged lawsuit against the Canadian federal government for its de facto handgun confiscation scheme euphemistically labeled a “handgun freeze.”

The Trudeau government scheme, initiated in various forms by a proposed House of Commons’ regulation, an Order in Council, and a ministerial discretion order under the Export and Imports Permits Act, affects hundreds of thousands of licensed handgun owners with the ultimate effect of confiscating their property without compensation.

“The Supreme Court is clear on the issue of property confiscation,” said Tony Bernardo, Executive Director of the CSSA. “Compensation must be paid when government confiscates the lawfully acquired property of private citizens, and this government is attempting to circumvent the Criminal Code and longstanding Supreme Court precedent.” “The Trudeau government attempts to trample on provincial jurisdiction in order to avoid paying compensation to handgun owners. They rendered handguns valueless by freezing the lawful handgun market, then state the only legal recourse is to surrender this property to the government – a clear violation of the laws of succession and vesting of property upon death to a beneficiary.”

Through its attempts to bypass Parliament, the Trudeau government violated Sections 7 and 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Constitution Acts, 1867-1982 consolidated, the Firearms Act SC, and provincial jurisdiction through the laws of succession and vesting of property upon death to a beneficiary.

“We will hold the Trudeau Liberal government to account in an impartial court of law for its blatant disregard of the civil rights of ordinary Canadians, its contempt for provincial jurisdiction, ministerial overreach, and its repeated violation of the Firearms Act and its supremacy in law,” said Tony Bernardo.

