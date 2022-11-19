New CZ-USA 600 Range Rifle Gives Precision Shooters Every Advantage

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The CZ 600 Range is part of the exciting new 600-series rifle family. Built from the ground up, the Range integrates competition-born features into its design for the ultimate accuracy. So, how does it shoot? We’ll, CZ-USA backs the Range with an unprecedented 5-shot, sub ¾ MOA guarantee! It’s a production rifle that sets the new gold standard for accuracy and is taking the competition world by storm!

Rifle accuracy starts with an excellent barrel, and the 600 Range features the best; a heavy cold-hammer-forged barrel, threaded and suppressor-ready. At 24-inches long, the blued steel barrel squeezes peak velocities from the inherently accurate 6mm Creedmoor and .308 Winchester cartridges.

Shooters will love the rifle’s smooth and fast-handling 60-degree bolt throw, a design that increases clearance between the bolt and optic and cycles considerably faster than traditional designs. The Range features an oversized alloy bolt knob for improved control in all conditions. The steel receiver adds weight, stiffness, and longevity to the action, which are important attributes for a competition rifle. A detachable magazine allows quick reloads, and a selectable locking feature ensures magazine retention. Magazine top-ups, through the ejection port, add convenience.

The butthook-style stock comes equipped with QD sockets on each side, a pic rail for monopod mounting – competition-inspired features for better marksmanship – and a tool-free adjustable cheek piece that fosters a perfect cheek-weld. Laminated wood is a superb choice in stock materials, providing rigidity and excellent moisture resistance. The Range’s laminate stock features a classy black and brown layered pattern that looks as good as it performs.

Reliability was a vital consideration in the 600 Series’ rifle design. CZ 600 rifles, including the Range, uses a short extractor-controlled feed for its unfailing round-cycling consistency. A patented 2-position tang safety is intuitive, allowing bolt cycling with the safety engaged.

CZ-USA currently chambers the 600 Range in the popular 6mm Creedmoor and .308 Winchester cartridges, with other offerings in the works. The Range is the pinnacle of accuracy, building on CZ’s high reliability, durability, and versatility standards. The 600 Range rifle gives precision shooters every advantage!

CZ 600 Range Features:

Steel receiver

Heavy barrel

Sub 0.7 MOA guaranteed with match factory ammo

Short extractor controlled feed

Silent two-position safety

Adjustable trigger – no disassembly needed, 4 positions

60 Degree bolt throw

Remington 700 scope base hole pattern

Magazine fed with magazine lock (selectable)

Ability to top off magazine through the ejection port

Cocking indicator

Laminate wood stock

Toolless height-adjustable cheekpiece

Monopod Picatinny rail attachment

Oversized alloy bolt knob

CZ 600 Range Specifications:

SKU: 07504, 07503

Chambering: 6 Creedmoor; .308 Win

Rate of Twist: 1:7; 1:10

Magazine Type: Detachable (locking)

Magazine Capacity: 5

Stock: Laminate, Precision

Length of Pull: 14.6 inches

Sights: none, drilled & tapped for Rem 700-pattern bases

Barrel: Heavy cold hammer-forged; Threaded 5/8×24 (suppressor-ready)

Barrel Length: 24 inches

Trigger: Single stage, adjustable (4-positions)

Overall Length: 44.9 inches

Weight: 10 lbs

Safety: 2-Position

MSRP: $1,199.00

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has offered American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM