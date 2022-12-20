NSSF to Host 2nd Annual Governors’ Forum

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, will host several governors at SHOT Show 2023 to speak about the importance of the firearm industry to their state, efforts to attract firearm and ammunition-related businesses, and the benefits of firearm-related businesses to their state economies.
NSSF’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) will take place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from Jan. 17-20, 2023. The Governors’ Forum, hosted by NSSF’s Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs and General Counsel, will take place in the Murano Room, 3rd Floor of the Venetian Expo from 1-2 p.m. (Pacific Time), Jan. 18, 2022. The forum is open to industry media and will include questions from attendees. No RSVP is required.
“This unique opportunity to hear directly from governors about the importance of the firearm industry and issues important to them was a resounding success last year. We wanted to create another event to welcome these governors to speak directly with show attendees and industry media,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF SVP & General Counsel. “NSSF has regularly welcomed governors, but this is a truly special chance to gather these governors in one space to speak about the importance of a growing and vibrant firearm industry to their states.”
Confirmed for the Governors’ Forum is (in alphabetical order of states):
Idaho – Governor Brad Little
Mississippi – Governor Tate Reeves
Montana – Governor Greg Gianforte
Nebraska – Governor (elect) Jim Pillen
Oklahoma – Governor Kevin Stitt
Wyoming – Governor Mark Gordon
More governors may be added to the forum as schedules permit.
Below is a list of previous announced moves to relocate firearm business headquarters and expand production to new states:
- Alabama
- Kimber expanded production to Troy, over Yonkers, N.Y. It later relocated its corporate headquarters to Alabama.
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Dark Storm Industries is relocating production from Oakdale, N.Y. to Titusville, Fla.
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Les Baer moved from restrictive Illinois to LeClaire, Iowa, in 2007.
- Lewis Machine & Tool Company (LMT) left Illinois after 40 years to relocate to Iowa in 2019.
- Mississippi
- Olin Corporation’s Winchester Ammunition moved most production from East Alton, Ill., to Oxford in 2011.
- North Carolina
- Sturm, Ruger and Co. expanded production in Mayodan in 2013.
- Pennsylvania
- Kahr Arms moved their headquarters to Greely, Penn., from New York after the state rushed through passage of the SAFE Act.
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Wyoming
- Magpul Industries left Boulder, Colo., after the state passed magazine restrictions and moved production to Laramie, Wyo.
- Weatherby Inc.’s Adam Weatherby announced at SHOT Show in 2018 he was moving the company from California to Sheridan, Wyo.
- Accessories maker HiViz announced in 2013 they were leaving Fort Collins, Colo., over restrictive gun control legislation to Laramie.
- Stag Arms announced in 2019 they were opening their new facility in Cheyenne, Wyo., after leaving their former headquarters in New Britain, Conn.
- Kel-Tec announced plans in 2022 to expand production and bring 250 jobs to Rock Springs, Wyo.
About The National Shooting Sports Foundation
NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org