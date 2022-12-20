NSSF to Host 2nd Annual Governors’ Forum

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, will host several governors at SHOT Show 2023 to speak about the importance of the firearm industry to their state, efforts to attract firearm and ammunition-related businesses, and the benefits of firearm-related businesses to their state economies.

NSSF’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) will take place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from Jan. 17-20, 2023. The Governors’ Forum, hosted by NSSF’s Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs and General Counsel, will take place in the Murano Room, 3rd Floor of the Venetian Expo from 1-2 p.m. (Pacific Time), Jan. 18, 2022. The forum is open to industry media and will include questions from attendees. No RSVP is required.

“This unique opportunity to hear directly from governors about the importance of the firearm industry and issues important to them was a resounding success last year. We wanted to create another event to welcome these governors to speak directly with show attendees and industry media,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF SVP & General Counsel. “NSSF has regularly welcomed governors, but this is a truly special chance to gather these governors in one space to speak about the importance of a growing and vibrant firearm industry to their states.”

Confirmed for the Governors’ Forum is (in alphabetical order of states):

Idaho – Governor Brad Little

Mississippi – Governor Tate Reeves

Montana – Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska – Governor (elect) Jim Pillen

Oklahoma – Governor Kevin Stitt

Wyoming – Governor Mark Gordon

More governors may be added to the forum as schedules permit.

Below is a list of previous announced moves to relocate firearm business headquarters and expand production to new states:

Alabama Kimber expanded production to Troy, over Yonkers, N.Y. It later relocated its corporate headquarters to Alabama.

Arkansas Sig Sauer established ammunition production in Jacksonville in 2017 and recently announced it would expand production. Fiocchi Ammunition announced in 2020 it was establishing production in Little Rock.

Florida Dark Storm Industries is relocating production from Oakdale, N.Y. to Titusville, Fla.

Georgia Remington Firearms announced the company will establish a new headquarters and expand production in LaGrange. Taurus USA moved from Florida to Bainbridge, Ga., in 2019. Check-Mate Industries moved from Babylon, N.Y. to Thomasville in 2018.

Iowa Les Baer moved from restrictive Illinois to LeClaire, Iowa, in 2007. Lewis Machine & Tool Company (LMT) left Illinois after 40 years to relocate to Iowa in 2019.

Mississippi Olin Corporation’s Winchester Ammunition moved most production from East Alton, Ill., to Oxford in 2011.

North Carolina Sturm, Ruger and Co. expanded production in Mayodan in 2013.

Pennsylvania Kahr Arms moved their headquarters to Greely, Penn., from New York after the state rushed through passage of the SAFE Act.

South Carolina American Tactical Imports relocated 100 jobs and its manufacturing from Rochester, N.Y., to Summerville, S.C., in 2013. PTR Industries left Connecticut for Aynor in 2013, where it set up shop.

Tennessee Smith &Wesson announced it is establishing a new headquarters and production facilities in Marysville, Tenn. Beretta moved firearm production and engineering and design to Gallatin, Tenn., from Maryland in 2015 over concerns of increasingly strict gun control legislation.

Texas Mossberg expanded production in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2013, instead of growing its New Haven, Conn., plant. Colt Competition moved from Canby, Ore., to Breckenridge, Texas, in 2013.

Wyoming Magpul Industries left Boulder, Colo., after the state passed magazine restrictions and moved production to Laramie, Wyo. Weatherby Inc.’s Adam Weatherby announced at SHOT Show in 2018 he was moving the company from California to Sheridan, Wyo. Accessories maker HiViz announced in 2013 they were leaving Fort Collins, Colo., over restrictive gun control legislation to Laramie. Stag Arms announced in 2019 they were opening their new facility in Cheyenne, Wyo., after leaving their former headquarters in New Britain, Conn. Kel-Tec announced plans in 2022 to expand production and bring 250 jobs to Rock Springs, Wyo.



