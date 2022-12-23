Dan Wesson DWX, Now Shipping to a Gun Store Near You!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- What began as an innovative idea among the brilliant minds at CZ and Dan Wesson has finally come to life. These ideas resulted in the jaw-dropping DWX pistol, a grand melding between the signature pistol designs manufactured by the two brands. Available in 9mm, the DWX is ideal for everything from USPSA competition to recreational shooting.

The DWX starts with the crisp single-action fire control group from a Dan Wesson 1911 and combines it with the ergonomics and capacity of a CZ pistol. The grip angle and contour draw their lineage directly to the venerated CZ 75, providing an excellent fit for most shooters. Correspondingly, the full-size DWX is compatible with standard CZ 75 grips. In addition, low-profile red aluminum grips help drive the shooter’s hand high in the beavertail and provide a fantastic texture to plant it firmly in hand.

More than just a competition handgun, the DWX sports a locked-breech barrel system for simplicity and features a CZ-style take-down via the slide stop. Borrowing time-proven double-stack magazines from CZ pistol families, the full-size DWX employs the 19+1 magazine from the P-09/P-10.

An ambidextrous safety delivers easy access for right- and left-handed shooters, while a flat, K-style trigger offers a textured face for a positive feel. Front strap checkering aids grip control, while a 1913 Picatinny rail makes it easy to mount a light or laser. A match-grade barrel with a bushing-less barrel system resembles that of the P-09/P-10 and offers shooters unparalleled accuracy and easy take-down.

DWX competitive shooters will appreciate another benefit of its high degree of tunability and customizability. Many parts already on the market will fit, all built around the 1911 fire control group. With a 1911-style dovetail front sight and CZ Shadow 2-style rear sight, factory and aftermarket options also abound.

The long-awaited DWX pistol is finally on its way to the American market, at dealers now.

DWX Full-Size Specifications:

SKU: 92001

Caliber: 9mm

Grips: Henning Aluminum

Finish: Nitride

Overall Length: 8.5in

Barrel Length: 4.95in

Height: 5.9in

Width: 1.5in

Weight: 43 oz

Trigger Mech: Single Action

Front Sight: Fiber Optic

Rear Sight: Adjustable HAJO (click adjustable for elevation, drift adjustable for windage)

Safety: Manual thumb safety

MSRP: $2099.00

About Dan Wesson Firearms

Each Dan Wesson Firearms revolver bears the name of Daniel B. Wesson, who founded Wesson Firearms Co., Inc. in 1968. His goal was to build the finest revolvers that the shooting world had ever seen. As a result of his hardwork and dedication his firearms are known for their innovation, indestructibility, and match-grade accuracy.

Continuing in his footsteps, Dan Wesson Firearms joined the world’s largest firearms producer CZ in 2005. The Dan Wesson legacy continues with new and exciting products and innovations from the excellent people of CZ and Dan Wesson Firearms.

For more information, please visit WWW.DANWESSONFIREARMS.COM.