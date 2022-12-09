Mossberg Adds Optic-Ready 500 & 835 Pump-Action Shotguns to Turkey Line

NORTH HAVEN, CT – -(AmmoLand.com)- Mossberg has added optic-ready versions of their venerable 500 and 835 Ulti-Mag® pump actions to their extensive line of turkey shotguns. These hard-working, tom-thumping shotguns feature receiver cuts for low-profile, direct mounting of microdot sights (Shield RMSc pattern) and are fully camouflaged in one of the hottest throwback patterns, Mossy Oak® Greenleaf™. The 500 Turkey Optic-Ready is available in 410 bore and 20 gauge and the 835 Ulti-Mag Turkey Optic-Ready is a 12 gauge, 3.5-inch platform.

Mossberg’s pump-action shotguns have set the standard for reliability, durability, and effectiveness in the field for over 50 years. Design features include non-binding twin action bars; dual extractors; a positive steel-to-steel lock-up; anti-jam elevator; anodized aluminum receiver; and universally recognized, ambidextrous top-mounted safety. These optic-ready turkey guns come standard with extended choke tubes; fiber optic front sight; drilled and tapped receiver for added versatility; sling swivel studs; 5+1 shell capacity; and installed cover plate for when a mounted optic is not used.

Mossy Oak camouflage is recognized by turkey hunters across the country for their superior patterns that blend in naturally with the terrain, regardless of where you are hunting. Their Greenleaf pattern offers silhouette concealment with its blend of dirt, bark, moss, and oak sapling elements for early season to late spring hunts.

Mossberg 500 Turkey Optic-Ready 410 Bore (50107) –This 410, 3-inch pump action features full Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo coverage and comes with a 24-inch vent rib, AccuChoke™- compatible barrel. An extended X-Full choke tube is included. Just add a microdot sight to this fun-to-shoot pump action via the receiver cut and turkeys beware! MSRP: $644

Mossberg 500 Turkey Optic-Ready 20 Gauge (54337) – Offering greater range without significantly more recoil than the 410, this fully-camouflaged 20-gauge, 3-inch pump action has a compact 22-inch vent rib, AccuChoke-compatible barrel and is equipped with an extended X-Full Ported choke tube. With the addition of a microdot sight, today’s turkey loads, and properly choked, this pump-action delivers impressive performance. MSRP: $644

Mossberg 835 Ulti-Mag Turkey Optic-Ready 12 Gauge (62232) – This 12-gauge, 3.5-inch pump action features an overbored barrel to 10-gauge dimensions which reduces pellet deformation for uniform, dense patterns. The 24-inch vent rib, AccuMag™-compatible barrel is equipped with an Ulti-Full choke tube. Completing this full-featured, hard-hitting turkey gun is full-camo coverage with Mossy Oak Greenleaf and the convenience of adding a microdot sight via the receiver cut. The 835 Ulti-Mag leads the pack and sets the standard for 12-gauge turkey guns. MSRP: $693

Add a sight, grab some shells, and the Mossberg 500 and 835 Turkey Optic-Ready shotguns are designed to deliver results. To see the complete line of Mossberg turkey shotguns, please visit our web site at www.mossberg.com.

