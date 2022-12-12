UPS Statement to AmmoLand News’ Reporting on Gun-Shipment Tracking Clarification

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- AmmoLand News on December 8, 2022, received the below statement from logistics company – United Parcel Service or UPS. The statement addresses the recent news reporting that eighteen (18) state Attorney Generals, led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, were asking major shipping companies, including UPS, to clarify new policies that appear to allow common carriers to track firearm sales. And if or to what extent were shipping companies cooperating with Federal Agencies like ATF?
Statement from UPS December 8, 2022, to AmmoLand News
Your recent article about UPS tracking firearm shipments contains some information that we feel needs to be corrected. While we were not contacted for a statement, UPS would like to provide information in response to the piece and ask that you update your story. Thanks so much.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“BATFE”) issued a final rule that expanded the definition of parts that qualify as a firearm “frame” or “receiver” and thus as a firearm. UPS updated its policy to reflect the rule that states UPS cannot accept firearms without serial numbers or any partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional frames or receivers that qualify as “frames” or “receivers,” as defined by the new BATFE regulations, that have not been identified and given a serial number in compliance with federal law. UPS does not track gun purchases, nor does it have access to customer data that would detail such information. UPS has not, nor will it ever, track the purchase of guns. In addition, UPS would only provide information about firearm shipments when required to do so by law, such as in response to a subpoena or warrant.
This year, UPS updated the firearm products policy as a result of increased regulation of firearms and certain firearm parts, including complying with federal regulations that went into effect in August 2022. UPS also updated its policy to bring firearm products shippers in line with other highly regulated goods shippers by requiring the shipper to enter into an approved firearm products shipping agreement and provide copies of applicable licenses. These changes help ensure that shippers of firearm products have the appropriate expertise to move these items safely, securely and lawfully through our network.
In addition, UPS would only request shipper information to resolve compliance issues, and the shipping agreement permits the shipper to identify when a request would require information that the shipper believes it cannot lawfully provide and suggest alternate information sufficient to resolve the compliance question.
