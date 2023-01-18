New From Bond Arms, Rawhide Pistols, as Tough as They Come

Granbury, TX –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bond Arms is proud to release a lineup of handguns to provide shooters with a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense handgun they can depend on. The new Rawhide family is designed with durability and functionality in mind at a price point that provides unequaled value for the investment.

Bond Arms Rawhide Pistols

With chamberings in .357Mag, .38Sp and .22LR, the Rawhide lineup offers shooters firepower from rimfire to magnum cartridges to fit various needs. At a 4.5” overall length, the Rawhide pistols are perfect for everyday carry, a truck pistol, and suited perfectly as a camp or ranch gun.

The cowboy-style frame (no trigger guard), is paired with Bond’s Rough & Tumble stainless-steel finished barrel and frame, and comes with optional rosewood or nylon grips to provide sturdiness and durability. When it comes to quality, every component and internal part of the Rawhide lineup is painstakingly machined to the highest tolerances. These single-action, fixed-sight firearms bring the shooter simplicity for increased durability and longevity.

From a backcountry campsite to everyday carry and range time to the ranch, the Rawhide family by Bond Arms is made to be durable, accurate, and reliable. Shooters can count on their Rawhide pistol when the need arises.

Features:

Stainless Steel frame with Rough & Tumble series finish

Patented Rebounding Hammer

Compatible with all standard Bond Arms barrels

2.5-in. Stainless Steel Barrel and Frame

Automatic Spent Casing Extractor

Retracting Firing Pins

Cross Bolt Safety

Thin nylon grip material

Single action

Spring-loaded, cammed locking lever

.22LR Specs

Standard grip size

Fixed sights

4.5-in. Length

21 Oz. weight

2 shot capacity

Single action

MSRP – $269.00

HR Specs

Rubber grip material

Standard grip size

Fixed sights

4.5-in. Length

19 Oz. weight

2 shot capacity

Single action

MSRP – $277.00

HW Specs

Rosewood grip material

Standard grip size

Fixed sights

4.5-in. Length

19 Oz. weight

2 shot capacity

Single action

MSRP – $287.00

BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that’s both strong and durable.