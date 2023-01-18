New From Bond Arms, Rawhide Pistols, as Tough as They Come

Granbury, TX –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bond Arms is proud to release a lineup of handguns to provide shooters with a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense handgun they can depend on. The new Rawhide family is designed with durability and functionality in mind at a price point that provides unequaled value for the investment.
Bond Arms Rawhide Pistols
With chamberings in .357Mag, .38Sp and .22LR, the Rawhide lineup offers shooters firepower from rimfire to magnum cartridges to fit various needs. At a 4.5” overall length, the Rawhide pistols are perfect for everyday carry, a truck pistol, and suited perfectly as a camp or ranch gun.
The cowboy-style frame (no trigger guard), is paired with Bond’s Rough & Tumble stainless-steel finished barrel and frame, and comes with optional rosewood or nylon grips to provide sturdiness and durability. When it comes to quality, every component and internal part of the Rawhide lineup is painstakingly machined to the highest tolerances. These single-action, fixed-sight firearms bring the shooter simplicity for increased durability and longevity.
From a backcountry campsite to everyday carry and range time to the ranch, the Rawhide family by Bond Arms is made to be durable, accurate, and reliable. Shooters can count on their Rawhide pistol when the need arises.
Features:
Stainless Steel frame with Rough & Tumble series finish
Patented Rebounding Hammer
Compatible with all standard Bond Arms barrels
2.5-in. Stainless Steel Barrel and Frame
Automatic Spent Casing Extractor
Retracting Firing Pins
Cross Bolt Safety
Thin nylon grip material
Single action
Spring-loaded, cammed locking lever
.22LR Specs
Standard grip size
Fixed sights
4.5-in. Length
21 Oz. weight
2 shot capacity
Single action
MSRP – $269.00
HR Specs
Rubber grip material
Standard grip size
Fixed sights
4.5-in. Length
19 Oz. weight
2 shot capacity
Single action
MSRP – $277.00
HW Specs
Rosewood grip material
Standard grip size
Fixed sights
4.5-in. Length
19 Oz. weight
2 shot capacity
Single action
MSRP – $287.00
BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that’s both strong and durable.