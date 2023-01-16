Check this Out: Gemtech NEUTRON 7.62 Suppressor …runs on Full-Auto!

SPRINGFIELD, MA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gemtech, a leader in cutting-edge innovation and visionary designs within the suppressor industry, is proud to introduce the all-new NEUTRONTM 7.62 suppressor.

Gemtech NEUTRON 7.62 Suppressor

If you’re looking for a versatile suppressor that strikes the perfect balance between size, strength, and weight, then look no further than the Neutron. Designed with four of Gemtech’s patent-pending technologies, this 6.6-inch suppressor is durable enough to withstand full-automatic applications while, at the same time, light enough for extended all-day use. The Neutron is compatible with HUB 1.375-24 thread standards, accepts a wide range of mounting hardware, and comes with Gemtech’s ETMTM (Elite Taper Mount), which provides precise alignment and helps resist carbon lock. It has a tubeless construction that helps eliminate unneeded weight and a high-efficiency baffle design for superior sound reduction.

Decrease decibels and increase shooter comfort with the new Gemtech® NEUTRONTM 7.62 suppressor.

MSRP: $829.00

About Gemtech Suppressors

Gemtech®, a Smith & Wesson® brand, is a leader in cutting-edge innovation and visionary designs within the suppressor industry, providing noise reduction benefits to law enforcement agencies and officers, hunters, and target shooters. With nearly 30 years of designing, testing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing the highest quality suppressors and accessories, Gemtech has developed the expertise that proves Silence is Golden. For more information, call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.gemtech.com.